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In a Politically Polarized Era, Sharp Divides in Both Partisan Coalitions

Appendix

Table of Contents
  1. In a Politically Polarized Era, Sharp Divides in Both Partisan Coalitions
  2. 1. Views of the major problems facing the country
  3. 2. Views of government and the nation
  4. 3. Views of the economic system and social safety net
  5. 4. Views on race and immigration
  6. 5. Gender, family and marriage, same-sex marriage and religion
  7. 6. Views of foreign policy
  8. 7. Domestic policy: Taxes, environment, health care
  9. Methodology
  10. Appendix
Items included in political values chart
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Table of Contents

  1. In a Politically Polarized Era, Sharp Divides in Both Partisan Coalitions
  2. 1. Views of the major problems facing the country
  3. 2. Views of government and the nation
  4. 3. Views of the economic system and social safety net
  5. 4. Views on race and immigration
  6. 5. Gender, family and marriage, same-sex marriage and religion
  7. 6. Views of foreign policy
  8. 7. Domestic policy: Taxes, environment, health care
  9. Methodology
  10. Appendix