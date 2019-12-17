- Report
|
In a Politically Polarized Era, Sharp Divides in Both Partisan Coalitions
Appendix
Table of Contents
-
- In a Politically Polarized Era, Sharp Divides in Both Partisan Coalitions
- 1. Views of the major problems facing the country
- 2. Views of government and the nation
- 3. Views of the economic system and social safety net
- 4. Views on race and immigration
- 5. Gender, family and marriage, same-sex marriage and religion
- 6. Views of foreign policy
- 7. Domestic policy: Taxes, environment, health care
- Methodology
- Appendix