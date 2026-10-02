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Weekly: 10.3.26

Weekly Roundup

The latest findings from Pew Research Center · Subscribe ↗

Can AI Stand In for Human Survey-Takers? Not Really

As artificial intelligence becomes more advanced, there is growing interest in using it to stand in for real respondents in public opinion surveys. To learn more about this method, we replicated three human surveys from our American Trends Panel with AI respondents.

These synthetic surveys did a poor job of reproducing the real results and were especially error-prone for some subgroups, including Republicans and Black adults.

Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy

The share of people who believe social media is bad for democracy has increased significantly in recent years in most countries where trend data is available. Views remain particularly negative in the U.S., where 64% of adults say social media is bad for democracy. That’s unchanged since we last asked four years ago.

From our research

78%

The share of Americans who prefer to make in-person payments with a credit or debit card. Just 16% prefer cash.

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