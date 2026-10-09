Weekly Roundup
The latest findings from Pew Research Center · Subscribe ↗
With Americans in a Sour Mood, Democratic Voters Are More Engaged in Midterms
The 2026 midterm election is taking place amid deep public dissatisfaction with the state of the nation and near-record low approval ratings of President Donald Trump. Democratic candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives have an edge nationally among registered voters – and their supporters report higher levels of engagement.
- More in this report: Midterm vote preferences by demographic group | Top issues | Trump job approval
Cost Concerns Dominate as Public’s Economic Ratings Turn More Negative
Just 21% of Americans say national economic conditions are excellent or good, down from 28% at the start of the year. The price of gas and energy has become an especially prominent issue: 74% of U.S. adults are very concerned about this, up from 60% in July and 43% in January, before the military conflict in Iran.
What Do Health and Wellness Influencers Post About?
Influencers are an important part of how Americans understand their own health and lifestyle. Our analysis of more than half a million social media posts from wellness influencers finds that their content largely focuses on healthy living, while discussion of medical topics is far less common. And more than one-third of posts promote a product or service.
French Adults Stand Out for Their Economic Pessimism
Hundreds of thousands of people in France have taken to the streets in protest in recent weeks, citing underfunded schools and other concerns amid a growing national debt crisis. In a spring survey, 85% of French adults described the country’s economic situation as bad. Negative views of the economy are more widespread in France than in any of the other 17 high-income countries we surveyed.
How Do Americans Engage With News Online?
From our research
The share of voters who consider President Donald Trump a factor in their vote for Congress this year.
Far more think of their choice as a vote against Trump (44%) than for him (19%).