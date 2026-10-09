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With Americans in a Sour Mood, Democratic Voters Are More Engaged in Midterms

The 2026 midterm election is taking place amid deep public dissatisfaction with the state of the nation and near-record low approval ratings of President Donald Trump. Democratic candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives have an edge nationally among registered voters – and their supporters report higher levels of engagement.

Image depicts multiple phone screens, each with health influencer content

What Do Health and Wellness Influencers Post About?

Influencers are an important part of how Americans understand their own health and lifestyle. Our analysis of more than half a million social media posts from wellness influencers finds that their content largely focuses on healthy living, while discussion of medical topics is far less common. And more than one-third of posts promote a product or service.

From our research

63%

The share of voters who consider President Donald Trump a factor in their vote for Congress this year.

Far more think of their choice as a vote against Trump (44%) than for him (19%).

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