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Confidence in election fairness

Weekly Roundup

The latest findings from Pew Research Center · Subscribe ↗

From our research

66%

The share of Americans who are confident that all citizens who want to vote in the midterms will be able to. Far more Republicans than Democrats hold this view (83% vs. 53%).

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