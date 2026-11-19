Social & Demographic Trends
A monthly digest of the Center’s latest research on the attitudes and behaviors of Americans in key realms of daily life · Subscribe ↗
Women, Work and Caregiving Through the Arc of Family Life
Most U.S. parents with kids under 18 are employed – and many find themselves sandwiched between caregiving roles, supporting both children and aging parents. When we begin to focus on the challenges that come with balancing family caregiving and work responsibilities, the disproportionate burden that falls on women stands out.
Men Are Experiencing More Job Growth Than Women in AI-Exposed Occupations
AI chatbots are still relatively new to the workplace, and it’s too early to tell if they will lead to job loss or job growth in the long run. But there are early signs of a gender gap: Employment growth has been slower for women than men in occupations with more exposure to AI.
Many Americans Are Struggling to Afford Basic Necessities
A majority of Americans (60%) say they don’t have enough income for the kind of life they want. And 44% say they have had trouble paying for at least one of the following necessities in the past year: medical care, daily transportation, rent or mortgage, or food.
Americans Have Grown More Skeptical That a Woman Will Be President in Their Lifetime
Most U.S. Adults Have Lived With a Romantic Partner They’re Not Married To by Their Early 40s
Majorities of Americans Say Key Financial Milestones Are Harder for Today’s Young Adults To Reach
Media mentions
Women’s jobs show greater vulnerability to AI than men’s
Axios
How Caregiving Holds Back Women’s Leadership And How Leaders Can Fix It
Forbes
Rising Costs Push Necessities Out of Reach for Nearly Half of Americans
New York Times
From our research
The share of U.S. adults who say they have cut back on spending for extras – such as eating out, streaming services or other entertainment – in the past year.