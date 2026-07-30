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Support grows for school cellphone bans

Internet, Science & Tech

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Media mentions

More than half of Americans support banning social media for youth: Survey
The Hill

56% of U.S. adults would support a social media ban for teens
CNET

Full school day cellphone bans are more popular than ever
The Verge

From our research

85%

The share of adults who say they support social media companies requiring parental consent for minors to create an account.

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