Support grows for school cellphone bans

Internet, Science & Tech
A monthly digest of the Center’s latest research on how the internet, science and technology are impacting society · Subscribe ↗
More Americans now support than oppose all-day school cellphone bans
About three-quarters (77%) of U.S. adults support in-class school cellphone bans for middle and high school students. And for the first time, more now support than oppose all-day bans for middle and high schoolers (48% vs. 43%).
Majority of Americans support banning social media for kids under 16
Across major demographic and partisan groups, more Americans support than oppose banning those under 16 from using social media.
Nearly 6 in 10 young women get health and wellness information from influencers
Women ages 18 to 29 are especially likely to say they often see influencer content about beauty and appearance, and they are about twice as likely as men in this age group to say this about alternative medicine.
How global energy production is changing, in 6 charts
Fossil fuels still dominate global electricity, but wind and solar are surging. In 2025, renewables outpaced coal worldwide for the first time, supplying 34% of electricity.
Media mentions
More than half of Americans support banning social media for youth: Survey
The Hill
56% of U.S. adults would support a social media ban for teens
CNET
Full school day cellphone bans are more popular than ever
The Verge
From our research
The share of adults who say they support social media companies requiring parental consent for minors to create an account.