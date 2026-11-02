Internet, Science & Tech
A monthly digest of the Center’s latest research on how the internet, science and technology are impacting society · Subscribe ↗
Online Community and Connection in America
Nearly four-in-ten U.S. adults, including about half of those under 30, say they are part of an online community, according to a Pew Research Center study from the Pew-Knight Initiative. While many say these communities are valuable parts of the lives, roughly half of Americans say online relationships aren’t as meaningful as those formed in person.
Americans Are Open to AI in Healthcare, but Want Humans Making Final Calls
Most U.S. adults are open to AI handling or helping with administrative tasks in the healthcare field, such as translating for a patient, scheduling appointments, ordering prescription refills and taking notes. This openness to AI drops off for decisions that directly drive diagnoses or insurance decisions.
Across the Globe, People Increasingly Say Social Media Is Harming Democracy
The share of people who believe social media is bad for democracy has increased significantly since 2022 or 2023 in most countries where trend data is available. Views remain particularly negative in the U.S., where 64% of adults say social media is bad for democracy. That’s unchanged since we last asked four years ago.
Growing Share of Americans Say Social Media Is an Important News Source for Them
A majority of U.S. adults (58%) now say social media is an important way for them to keep up with the news, including 13% who say it’s the most important way. Specific social media sites, such as TikTok and Instagram, have become news destinations for more Americans over the last few years.
Fact Sheet: Americans’ Use of Social Media in 2026
Today YouTube and Facebook are the most-widely used online platforms. Explore the demographic patterns and trends shaping the social media landscape.
- More fact sheets: Mobile device use | Internet and broadband use
Few Americans Say They Are Asking AI Chatbots for 2026 Election Information
What Do Health and Wellness Influencers Post About?
Men Are Experiencing More Job Growth Than Women in AI-Exposed Occupations
Media mentions
Think Social Media Is Bad for Democracy? The Rest of the World Is Starting to Agree
PCMag
Reddit, gaming and hobby groups—Your online friends may not feel like real friends, says Pew
The Print
Wellness influencers have plenty of advice — and plenty to sell you
Mashable
From our research
The share of Americans who say AI will make the relationship between patients and their doctors worse, while 10% say AI will make this better.