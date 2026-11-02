Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

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Internet, Science & Tech

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Media mentions

Think Social Media Is Bad for Democracy? The Rest of the World Is Starting to Agree
PCMag

Reddit, gaming and hobby groups—Your online friends may not feel like real friends, says Pew
The Print

Wellness influencers have plenty of advice — and plenty to sell you
Mashable

From our research

47%

The share of Americans who say AI will make the relationship between patients and their doctors worse, while 10% say AI will make this better.

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