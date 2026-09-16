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Weighting Polls on Party Affiliation and Past Vote

Acknowledgments

By and
Table of Contents
  1. Weighting Polls on Party Affiliation and Past Vote
  2. 3 ways to correct a poll’s political balance: Party affiliation, past vote and voter file information
  3. Survey panels can make political party affiliation weighting easier
  4. Why many polls need to weight on party affiliation or past vote
  5. FAQs about political weighting in polling and its limitations
  6. Acknowledgments

This report was made possible by The Pew Charitable Trusts. Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder.

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals:

Research team

Scott Keeter, Senior Survey Advisor
Courtney Kennedy, Former Vice President, Methods and Innovation
Andrew Mercer, Principal Methodologist
Arnold Lau, Research Methodologist

Methodology

Ashley Amaya, Associate Director, Survey Methods
Anna Brown, Senior Survey Manager

Communications and editorial

Nida Asheer, Senior Communications Manager
Zoë McMahon, Communications Associate
David Kent, Senior Editorial Specialist

Graphic design and web publishing

Bill Webster, Senior Information Graphics Designer
Reem Nadeem, Digital Producer

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Table of Contents

  1. Weighting Polls on Party Affiliation and Past Vote
  2. 3 ways to correct a poll’s political balance: Party affiliation, past vote and voter file information
  3. Survey panels can make political party affiliation weighting easier
  4. Why many polls need to weight on party affiliation or past vote
  5. FAQs about political weighting in polling and its limitations
  6. Acknowledgments