Acknowledgments

This report was made possible by The Pew Charitable Trusts. Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder.

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals:

Research team

Scott Keeter, Senior Survey Advisor

Courtney Kennedy, Former Vice President, Methods and Innovation

Andrew Mercer, Principal Methodologist

Arnold Lau, Research Methodologist

Methodology

Ashley Amaya, Associate Director, Survey Methods

Anna Brown, Senior Survey Manager

Communications and editorial

Nida Asheer, Senior Communications Manager

Zoë McMahon, Communications Associate

David Kent, Senior Editorial Specialist

Graphic design and web publishing

Bill Webster, Senior Information Graphics Designer

Reem Nadeem, Digital Producer