Acknowledgments

This report was made possible by The Pew Charitable Trusts. Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder.
This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals:
Research team
Scott Keeter, Senior Survey Advisor
Courtney Kennedy, Former Vice President, Methods and Innovation
Andrew Mercer, Principal Methodologist
Arnold Lau, Research Methodologist
Methodology
Ashley Amaya, Associate Director, Survey Methods
Anna Brown, Senior Survey Manager
Communications and editorial
Nida Asheer, Senior Communications Manager
Zoë McMahon, Communications Associate
David Kent, Senior Editorial Specialist
Graphic design and web publishing
Bill Webster, Senior Information Graphics Designer
Reem Nadeem, Digital Producer