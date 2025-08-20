Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Read our research on:

Home Research Topics News Habits & Media News Media Trends Media Industry Journalists
  • Report

|

How Americans View Journalists in the Digital Age

Acknowledgments

By , , , , , and

Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder. This is the latest report in Pew Research Center’s ongoing investigation of the state of news, information and journalism in the digital age, a research program funded by The Pew Charitable Trusts. This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the Center’s news and information research team, methods, communications, design, digital and editorial teams. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/topic/news-habits-media/.

Research

Kirsten Eddy, Senior Researcher
Katerina Eva Matsa, Director, News and Information Research
Michael Lipka, Associate Director, News and Information Research
Naomi Forman-Katz, Research Analyst
Jacob Liedke, Research Analyst
Christopher St. Aubin, Research Analyst     
Luxuan Wang, Research Associate
Elisa Shearer, Senior Researcher
Emily Tomasik, Research Analyst    
Joanne Haner, Research Assistant  
Mary Randolph, Intern         

Editorial and Graphic Design

David Kent, Senior Editorial Specialist                               
Kaitlyn Radde, Associate Information Graphics Designer
Peter Bell, Associate Director, Design and Production
Andrea Caumont, Associate Director, Digital Outreach

Communications and Web Publishing

Sogand Afkari, Communications Manager
Talia Price, Communications Associate
Justine Coleman, Associate Digital Producer

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of our adviser – Joy Mayer, the executive director of Trusting News – and from the Pew Research Center methods team: Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Ashley Amaya, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Dana Popky, Anna Brown and Arnold Lau.

Next: Methodology
← Prev Page
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Next Page →

Report Materials

Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for our weekly newsletter

Fresh data delivered Saturday mornings

Thank you for subscribing!

Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for The Briefing

Weekly updates on the world of news & information

Topics

Related

Most Popular

Report Materials