Acknowledgments

This is a Pew Research Center report from the Pew-Knight Initiative, a research program funded jointly by The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Find related reports online at https://www.pewresearch.org/pew-knight/.
Research
Galen Stocking, Senior Computational Social Scientist
Luxuan Wang, Research Associate
Michael Lipka, Associate Director, News and Information Research
Katerina Eva Matsa, Director, News and Information Research
Regina Widjaya, Computational Social Scientist
Emily Tomasik, Research Assistant
Jacob Liedke, Research Analyst
Sam Bestvater, Computational Social Scientist
Christopher St. Aubin, Research Assistant
Elisa Shearer, Senior Researcher
Kirsten Eddy, Senior Researcher
Naomi Forman-Katz, Research Analyst
Sarah Naseer, Research Analyst
Sono Shah, Associate Director, Data Labs
Athena Chapekis, Data Science Analyst
William Halm, Intern
Connor Jansen, Intern
Yen Nguyen, Intern
Editorial and Graphic Design
David Kent, Senior Copy Editor
Kaitlyn Radde, Associate Information Graphics Designer
Peter Bell, Associate Director, Design and Production
Andrea Caumont, Associate Director, Digital Outreach
Communications and Web Publishing
Sogand Afkari, Communications Manager
Maya Pottiger, Communications Associate
Justine Coleman, Associate Digital Producer
In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of Meredith Conroy, political science professor at California State University, San Bernardino.