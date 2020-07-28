Acknowledgments

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/pewresearch-org/internet.

Primary researchers

Brooke Auxier, Research Associate Monica Anderson, Associate Director of Research Andrew Perrin, Research Analyst Erica Turner, Former Research Intern

Research team

Lee Rainie, Director of Research Emily Vogels, Research Associate

Editorial and graphic design

Margaret Porteus, Information Graphics Designer David Kent, Senior Copy Editor

Communications and web publishing

Haley Nolan, Communications Associate Kelsey Beveridge, Communications Associate Reem Nadeem, Associate Digital Producer

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of Pew Research Center’s methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Nick Bertoni, Joshua Ferno, Nick Hatley and Arnold Lau, as well as from feedback by the following Pew Research Center staff: Ruth Igielnik, Juliana Horowitz, and Besheer Mohamed. The Center received invaluable advice in developing the questionnaire from Amanda Lenhart, Program Director, Health & Data, Data & Society, Craig Watkins, Professor at the University of Texas at Austin, Priya Kumar, Doctoral Candidate at the University of Maryland, College Park and Kole Binger, Associate Research Specialist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.