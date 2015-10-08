Social Media Usage: 2005-2015

Nearly two-thirds of American adults (65%) use social networking sites, up from 7% when Pew Research Center began systematically tracking social media usage in 2005. Pew Research reports have documented in great detail how the rise of social media has affected such things as work, politics and political deliberation, communications patterns around the globe, as well as the way people get and share information about health, civic life, news consumption, communities, teenage life, parenting, dating and even people’s level of stress.

Social Networking Use Has Shot Up in Past Decade % of all American adults and internet-using adults who use at least one social networking site Source: Pew Research Center surveys, 2005-2006, 2008-2015. No data are available for 2007. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Bluesky Share on Facebook Social Networking Use Has Shot Up in Past Decade % of all American adults and internet-using adults who use at least one social networking site Year Internet Users All Adults 2005 10 7 2006 16 11 2008 34 25 2009 50 38 2010 60 46 2011 65 50 2012 67 55 2013 73 62 2014 74 62 2015 76 65 Download data as .csv Source: Pew Research Center surveys, 2005-2006, 2008-2015. No data are available for 2007. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

A special analysis of 27 national surveys of Americans across the past decade documents this substantial spread of technology throughout the population, although the overall number of users of social networking sites has leveled off since 2013. At the same time, there continues to be growth in social media usage among some groups that were not among the earliest adopters, including older Americans.

The figures reported here are for social media usage among all adults, not just among those Americans who are internet users. In many previous Pew Research reports, the share of social media users has been reported as the proportion of internet users who had adopted such sites, rather than the full adult population, which continues to include a relatively small share (currently 15%) who still remain offline. In this report, a broader picture of the American landscape is presented, and so the figures are based on the entire adult population.

Across demographic groups, a number of trends emerge in this analysis of social media usage:

Age differences: Seniors make strides – Young adults (ages 18 to 29) are the most likely to use social media – fully 90% do. Still, usage among those 65 and older has more than tripled since 2010 when 11% used social media. Today, 35% of all those 65 and older report using social media, compared with just 2% in 2005.

Young adults (ages 18 to 29) are the most likely to use social media – fully 90% do. Still, usage among those 65 and older has more than tripled since 2010 when 11% used social media. Today, 35% of all those 65 and older report using social media, compared with just 2% in 2005. Gender differences: Women and men use social media at similar rates – Women were more likely than men to use social networking sites for a number of years, although since 2014 these differences have been modest. Today, 68% of all women use social media, compared with 62% of all men.

Women were more likely than men to use social networking sites for a number of years, although since 2014 these differences have been modest. Today, 68% of all women use social media, compared with 62% of all men. Socio-economic differences: Those with higher education levels and household income lead the way – Over the past decade, it has consistently been the case that those in higher-income households were more likely to use social media. More than half (56%) of those living in the lowest-income households now use social media, though growth has leveled off in the past few years. Turning to educational attainment, a similar pattern is observed. Those with at least some college experience have been consistently more likely than those with a high school degree or less to use social media over the past decade. 2013 was the first year that more than half of those with a high school diploma or less used social media.

Over the past decade, it has consistently been the case that those in higher-income households were more likely to use social media. More than half (56%) of those living in the lowest-income households now use social media, though growth has leveled off in the past few years. Turning to educational attainment, a similar pattern is observed. Those with at least some college experience have been consistently more likely than those with a high school degree or less to use social media over the past decade. 2013 was the first year that more than half of those with a high school diploma or less used social media. Racial and ethnic similarities: There are not notable differences by racial or ethnic group: 65% of whites, 65% of Hispanics and 56% of African-Americans use social media today.

There are not notable differences by racial or ethnic group: 65% of whites, 65% of Hispanics and 56% of African-Americans use social media today. Community differences: More than half of rural residents now use social media – Those who live in rural areas are less likely than those in suburban and urban communities to use social media, a pattern consistent over the past decade. Today, 58% of rural residents, 68% of suburban residents, and 64% of urban residents use social media.

What follows is an overview of changes over time in social media by various demographic groups. A full archive of Pew Research Center reports on different social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn as well as about social media usage on mobile devices in general can be found at: https://www.pewresearch.org/internet/topics/social-networking/.

Social Media Usage by Age: Ubiquitous Among Youngest Adults, Notable Among Older Adults

Age is strongly correlated with social media usage: Those ages 18 to 29 have always been the most likely users of social media by a considerable margin. Today, 90% of young adults use social media, compared with 12% in 2005, a 78-percentage point increase. At the same time, there has been a 69-point bump among those ages 30-49, from 8% in 2005 to 77% today.

Young Adults Still Are the Most Likely to Use Social Media Among all American adults, % who use social networking sites, by age Source: Pew Research Center surveys, 2005-2006, 2008-2015. No data are available for 2007. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Bluesky Share on Facebook Young Adults Still Are the Most Likely to Use Social Media Among all American adults, % who use social networking sites, by age Year 18-29 30-49 50-64 65 or older 2005 12 8 5 2 2006 41 6 3 0 2008 63 27 9 2 2009 72 44 22 7 2010 78 53 33 11 2011 80 60 37 13 2012 83 67 43 19 2013 88 73 52 26 2014 84 77 52 27 2015 90 77 51 35 Download data as .csv Source: Pew Research Center surveys, 2005-2006, 2008-2015. No data are available for 2007. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

While usage among young adults started to leveled off as early as 2010, since then there has been a surge in usership among those 65 and older. In 2005, 2% of seniors used social media, compared with 35% today.

Social Media Usage by Gender: A Shifting Balance Over Time, With Parity Today

In 2005, 8% of men and 6% of women used social media.

Women and Men Use Social Networking Sites at Comparable Rates Among all American adults, % who use social networking sites, by gender Source: Pew Research Center surveys, 2005-2006, 2008-2015. No data are available for 2007. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Bluesky Share on Facebook Women and Men Use Social Networking Sites at Comparable Rates Among all American adults, % who use social networking sites, by gender Year Female Male 2005 6 8 2006 10 13 2008 26 24 2009 40 36 2010 50 42 2011 52 48 2012 59 51 2013 65 59 2014 63 60 2015 68 62 Download data as .csv Source: Pew Research Center surveys, 2005-2006, 2008-2015. No data are available for 2007. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Starting in 2009, women started using social media at slightly higher rates than men, although this balance has shrunk yet again in recent years. Today, 68% of women and 62% of men report social media usage, a difference that is not statistically significant.

Social Media Usage by Educational Attainment: Those With Higher Education Levels More Likely to be Social Media Users

Those who have attended at least some college are more likely than those with a high school diploma or less to use social media, a trend that has been consistent since 2005. In that year, 4% of those with a high school diploma or less used social media, along with 8% of those who attended some college and 12% of college graduates.

Those With Lower Levels of Education Are Less Likely to Use Social Media Among all American adults, % who use social networking sites, by education level Source: Pew Research Center surveys, 2005-2006, 2008-2015. No data are available for 2007. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Bluesky Share on Facebook Those With Lower Levels of Education Are Less Likely to Use Social Media Among all American adults, % who use social networking sites, by education level Year College graduate or more Some college / Associate degree High school graduate or less 2005 12 8 4 2006 9 17 9 2008 29 32 20 2009 49 47 28 2010 56 55 35 2011 61 61 39 2012 65 65 44 2013 72 69 51 2014 69 71 50 2015 76 70 54 Download data as .csv Source: Pew Research Center surveys, 2005-2006, 2008-2015. No data are available for 2007. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Currently adoption rates for social media stand at 76% for those with college or graduate degrees, 70% of those with some college education and 54% for those who have a high school diploma or less.

At the same time, the share of those with a high school diploma or less who use social media has grown more than tenfold over the past decade.

Social Media Usage by Household Income: Those Living in Affluent Households More Likely to Be Social Media Users

There were modest differences by household income when Pew Research first began measuring social media usage in 2005: 4% of those living in households earning less than $30,000 used social media, compared with 12% of those living in household earning $75,000 or more.

Those in Higher Income Households Lead the Way Among all American adults, % who use social networking sites, by income Source: Pew Research Center surveys, 2005-2006, 2008-2015. No data are available for 2007. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Bluesky Share on Facebook Those in Higher Income Households Lead the Way Among all American adults, % who use social networking sites, by income Year Less than $30K $30K-$49,999 $50K-$74,999 $75K+ 2005 4 8 8 12 2006 8 16 9 10 2008 24 28 27 30 2009 33 41 44 50 2010 39 49 52 58 2011 42 57 55 65 2012 50 58 59 69 2013 57 63 69 72 2014 58 64 67 74 2015 56 69 72 78 Download data as .csv Source: Pew Research Center surveys, 2005-2006, 2008-2015. No data are available for 2007. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Those differences have persisted even as each group has seen dramatic growth in usage.

Today, 78% of those living in the highest-income households use social media, compared with 56% of those in the lowest-income households – a 22-point difference.

Social Media Usage by Race/Ethnicity: Consistent Similarities

When it comes to race and ethnicity, trends in social media adoption are defined by similarities, not differences. Whites, African-Americans and Hispanics have broadly adopted social media at the same brisk pace.

Racial Differences Not Very Evident as Social Media Usage Has Grown Among all American adults, % who use social networking sites, by racial/ethnic group Source: Pew Research Center surveys, 2005-2006, 2008-2015. No data are available for 2007. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Bluesky Share on Facebook Racial Differences Not Very Evident as Social Media Usage Has Grown Among all American adults, % who use social networking sites, by racial/ethnic group Year White, non-Hispanic Black, non-Hispanic Hispanic 2005 7 6 10 2006 9 11 2008 22 26 36 2009 39 36 37 2010 46 43 45 2011 50 48 48 2012 55 52 54 2013 61 60 65 2014 59 61 66 2015 65 56 65 Download data as .csv Source: Pew Research Center surveys, 2005-2006, 2008-2015. No data are available for 2007. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

In 2005, 6% of African-Americans, 7% of whites and 10% of Hispanics used social networking sites. Today, those figures stand at 56% of African-Americans and 65% of both whites and Hispanics.

Social Media Usage by Community Type: More Than Half of Rural Residents Now Use Social Media

Adults who live in rural communities have historically been the least likely to use social media. In 2005, 5% of rural residents, 7% of suburban residents and 9% of urban residents reported social media usage. Today, 58% of rural residents, 68% of suburban residents and 64% of urban residents use social media.