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Many Israelis and Palestinians Say They Cannot Coexist Peacefully – and Explain Why

Appendix A: Survey methodology

By , and
Table of Contents
  1. Many Israelis and Palestinians Say They Cannot Coexist Peacefully – and Explain Why
  2. Views of the U.S. providing military assistance to Israel and humanitarian aid to Gaza
  3. Acknowledgments
  4. Appendix A: Survey methodology
  5. Appendix B: Coding methodology

About Pew Research Center’s Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey

Results for the survey are based on face-to-face interviews conducted in Israel and the West Bank and East Jerusalem under the direction of Gallup. The results are based on national samples, unless otherwise noted. Read more about our international survey methodology and country-specific sample designs.

For this analysis, we grouped Israeli adults by ethnicity (Jewish or Arab). We then grouped Israeli Jews into two categories: those who supported Israel’s governing coalition at the time the survey was fielded and those who did not. These categories were coded based on respondents’ self-identification as Jewish, Arab or something else, as well as their answers to a question asking which political party they feel closest to, if any. Jewish Israelis who indicated support for any party in the coalition were grouped together. Jewish Israelis who indicated support for a party in the opposition, did not indicate support for any political party, or who refused to identify with one were categorized as not supporting the government in power.

For the sake of our analysis, parties in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition include Guardians of the Sephardim (Shas), Likud, Noam, Otzma Yehudit, the Religious Zionist Party and United Torah Judaism (Yahadut Ha’tora).

Next: Appendix B: Coding methodology
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Table of Contents

  1. Many Israelis and Palestinians Say They Cannot Coexist Peacefully – and Explain Why
  2. Views of the U.S. providing military assistance to Israel and humanitarian aid to Gaza
  3. Acknowledgments
  4. Appendix A: Survey methodology
  5. Appendix B: Coding methodology