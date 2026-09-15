Acknowledgments

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals.
Maria Smerkovich, Research Associate
Kirsten Lesage, Research Associate
Julia Armeli, Research Assistant
Janakee Chavda, Associate Digital Producer
Laura Clancy, Research Analyst
Alan Cooperman, Director, Religion Research
Shifra Dayak, Editorial Specialist
Jonathan Evans, Senior Researcher
Moira Fagan, Senior Researcher
Sneha Gubbala, Research Analyst
Sofia Hernandez Ramones, Research Analyst
Carolyn Lau, International Research Methodologist
Gar Meng Leong, Communications Manager
Jordan Lippert, Research Analyst
Ashley Loprete, Communications Associate
John Carlo Mandapat, Information Graphics Designer
William Miner, Research Analyst
Patrick Moynihan, Associate Director, International Research Methods
Georgina Pizzolitto, Research Methodologist
Jacob Poushter, Associate Director, Global Attitudes Research
Andrew Prozorovsky, Research Assistant
Neha Sahgal, Vice President, Research
Jonathan Schulman, Research Associate
Laura Silver, Associate Director, Global Attitudes Research
Sofi Sinozich, International Research Methodologist
David Tully, Senior Researcher
Brianna Vetter, Human Resources Associate
Richard Wike, Director, Global Attitudes Research