Appendix: Detailed tables

Views of China by age % who have a(n) __ opinion of China, by age Country Response 18-34 35-49 50+ U.S. Favorable 38 28 19 Unfavorable 59 69 79 Canada Favorable 61 41 39 Unfavorable 35 54 57 France Favorable 51 47 23 Unfavorable 42 49 70 Hungary Favorable 44 50 58 Unfavorable 50 44 33 Italy Favorable 63 53 46 Unfavorable 37 45 50 Netherlands Favorable 49 36 25 Unfavorable 48 56 66 Spain Favorable 65 61 46 Unfavorable 29 36 46 Sweden Favorable 37 26 23 Unfavorable 61 72 75 U.K. Favorable 54 51 37 Unfavorable 44 48 59 Australia Favorable 37 33 27 Unfavorable 61 66 72 Indonesia Favorable 76 73 64 Unfavorable 23 26 35 Philippines Favorable 47 44 27 Unfavorable 51 52 70 South Korea Favorable 21 20 35 Unfavorable 78 79 63 Turkey Favorable 48 42 38 Unfavorable 46 51 54 South Africa Favorable 59 51 40 Unfavorable 33 41 43 Brazil Favorable 60 41 39 Unfavorable 31 48 41 Colombia Favorable 73 65 50 Unfavorable 18 23 28 Mexico Favorable 70 61 44 Unfavorable 23 28 33 Peru Favorable 72 57 51 Unfavorable 20 30 31 Note: Only statistically significant differences between the youngest and oldest age groups are shown. Those who did not answer are not shown.

Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.

“Views of China and Xi Are Improving Globally”

Views of China by age % who have a(n) __ opinion of China, by age Country Response 18-34 35-49 50+ U.S. Favorable 38 28 19 Unfavorable 59 69 79 Canada Favorable 61 41 39 Unfavorable 35 54 57 France Favorable 51 47 23 Unfavorable 42 49 70 Hungary Favorable 44 50 58 Unfavorable 50 44 33 Italy Favorable 63 53 46 Unfavorable 37 45 50 Netherlands Favorable 49 36 25 Unfavorable 48 56 66 Spain Favorable 65 61 46 Unfavorable 29 36 46 Sweden Favorable 37 26 23 Unfavorable 61 72 75 U.K. Favorable 54 51 37 Unfavorable 44 48 59 Australia Favorable 37 33 27 Unfavorable 61 66 72 Indonesia Favorable 76 73 64 Unfavorable 23 26 35 Philippines Favorable 47 44 27 Unfavorable 51 52 70 South Korea Favorable 21 20 35 Unfavorable 78 79 63 Turkey Favorable 48 42 38 Unfavorable 46 51 54 South Africa Favorable 59 51 40 Unfavorable 33 41 43 Brazil Favorable 60 41 39 Unfavorable 31 48 41 Colombia Favorable 73 65 50 Unfavorable 18 23 28 Mexico Favorable 70 61 44 Unfavorable 23 28 33 Peru Favorable 72 57 51 Unfavorable 20 30 31 Note: Only statistically significant differences between the youngest and oldest age groups are shown. Those who did not answer are not shown.

Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.

“Views of China and Xi Are Improving Globally”

Views of China by ideology % who have a(n) __ opinion of China, by ideology Country Response Left Center Right U.S. Favorable 34 32 15 Unfavorable 64 67 84 Canada Favorable 50 51 33 Unfavorable 46 45 63 Germany Favorable 30 33 39 Unfavorable 69 64 57 Spain Favorable 66 48 54 Unfavorable 29 44 40 Australia Favorable 36 33 24 Unfavorable 62 66 76 Japan Favorable 20 10 9 Unfavorable 80 88 90 South Korea Favorable 43 28 17 Unfavorable 56 71 82 Israel Favorable 36 21 8 Unfavorable 60 69 87 Brazil Favorable 57 63 40 Unfavorable 32 30 51 Colombia Favorable 76 68 58 Unfavorable 16 20 32 Note: Only statistically significant differences between the left and right are shown. Those who did not answer are not shown. In the U.S., ideology is defined as conservative (right), moderate (center) and liberal (left).

Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.

“Views of China and Xi Are Improving Globally”

Views of China by ideology % who have a(n) __ opinion of China, by ideology Country Response Left Center Right U.S. Favorable 34 32 15 Unfavorable 64 67 84 Canada Favorable 50 51 33 Unfavorable 46 45 63 Germany Favorable 30 33 39 Unfavorable 69 64 57 Spain Favorable 66 48 54 Unfavorable 29 44 40 Australia Favorable 36 33 24 Unfavorable 62 66 76 Japan Favorable 20 10 9 Unfavorable 80 88 90 South Korea Favorable 43 28 17 Unfavorable 56 71 82 Israel Favorable 36 21 8 Unfavorable 60 69 87 Brazil Favorable 57 63 40 Unfavorable 32 30 51 Colombia Favorable 76 68 58 Unfavorable 16 20 32 Note: Only statistically significant differences between the left and right are shown. Those who did not answer are not shown. In the U.S., ideology is defined as conservative (right), moderate (center) and liberal (left).

Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.

“Views of China and Xi Are Improving Globally”

Confidence in Xi by age % who have __ in Chinese President Xi Jinping to do the right thing regarding world affairs, by age Country Response 18-34 35-49 50+ U.S. Confidence 21 18 14 No confidence 58 68 80 Hungary Confidence 30 29 41 No confidence 65 58 47 Netherlands Confidence 36 27 25 No confidence 57 70 67 U.K. Confidence 46 36 31 No confidence 46 61 66 Australia Confidence 26 22 21 No confidence 63 74 77 Philippines Confidence 61 55 32 No confidence 36 41 61 South Korea Confidence 8 18 34 No confidence 92 82 64 Thailand Confidence 45 49 60 No confidence 55 50 38 Israel Confidence 14 10 7 No confidence 73 76 80 South Africa Confidence 50 47 37 No confidence 33 36 39 Argentina Confidence 29 31 20 No confidence 55 54 60 Peru Confidence 37 26 24 No confidence 48 57 53 Note: Only statistically significant differences between the youngest and oldest age groups are shown. Those who did not answer are not shown.

Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.

“Views of China and Xi Are Improving Globally”

Confidence in Xi by age % who have __ in Chinese President Xi Jinping to do the right thing regarding world affairs, by age Country Response 18-34 35-49 50+ U.S. Confidence 21 18 14 No confidence 58 68 80 Hungary Confidence 30 29 41 No confidence 65 58 47 Netherlands Confidence 36 27 25 No confidence 57 70 67 U.K. Confidence 46 36 31 No confidence 46 61 66 Australia Confidence 26 22 21 No confidence 63 74 77 Philippines Confidence 61 55 32 No confidence 36 41 61 South Korea Confidence 8 18 34 No confidence 92 82 64 Thailand Confidence 45 49 60 No confidence 55 50 38 Israel Confidence 14 10 7 No confidence 73 76 80 South Africa Confidence 50 47 37 No confidence 33 36 39 Argentina Confidence 29 31 20 No confidence 55 54 60 Peru Confidence 37 26 24 No confidence 48 57 53 Note: Only statistically significant differences between the youngest and oldest age groups are shown. Those who did not answer are not shown.

Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.

“Views of China and Xi Are Improving Globally”

Confidence in Xi by ideology % who have __ in Chinese President Xi Jinping to do the right thing regarding world affairs, by ideology Country Response Left Center Right U.S. Confidence 19 20 12 No confidence 69 67 80 Germany Confidence 25 25 37 No confidence 73 74 58 Spain Confidence 46 33 27 No confidence 50 62 67 South Korea Confidence 40 22 14 No confidence 60 78 85 Israel Confidence 31 8 2 No confidence 56 80 91 Turkey Confidence 42 27 29 No confidence 44 55 58 Brazil Confidence 31 31 18 No confidence 61 59 74 Chile Confidence 37 27 23 No confidence 53 57 65 Note: Only statistically significant differences between the left and right are shown. Those who did not answer are not shown. In the U.S., ideology is defined as conservative (right), moderate (center) and liberal (left).

Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.

“Views of China and Xi Are Improving Globally”