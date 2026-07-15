Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Read our research on:

  • Report

|

Views of China and Xi Are Improving Globally

Appendix: Detailed tables

By , , and
Table of Contents
  1. Views of China and Xi Are Improving Globally
  2. China’s image in the Asia-Pacific region
  3. How do views of China differ across high- and middle-income countries?
  4. Appendix: Detailed tables
  5. Acknowledgments
  6. Methodology

Views of China by age

% who have a(n) __ opinion of China, by age
CountryResponse18-3435-4950+
U.S.Favorable382819
Unfavorable596979
CanadaFavorable614139
Unfavorable355457
FranceFavorable514723
Unfavorable424970
HungaryFavorable445058
Unfavorable504433
ItalyFavorable635346
Unfavorable374550
NetherlandsFavorable493625
Unfavorable485666
SpainFavorable656146
Unfavorable293646
SwedenFavorable372623
Unfavorable617275
U.K.Favorable545137
Unfavorable444859
AustraliaFavorable373327
Unfavorable616672
IndonesiaFavorable767364
Unfavorable232635
PhilippinesFavorable474427
Unfavorable515270
South KoreaFavorable212035
Unfavorable787963
TurkeyFavorable484238
Unfavorable465154
South AfricaFavorable595140
Unfavorable334143
BrazilFavorable604139
Unfavorable314841
ColombiaFavorable736550
Unfavorable182328
MexicoFavorable706144
Unfavorable232833
PeruFavorable725751
Unfavorable203031

Note: Only statistically significant differences between the youngest and oldest age groups are shown. Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
“Views of China and Xi Are Improving Globally”

Views of China by age

% who have a(n) __ opinion of China, by age
CountryResponse18-3435-4950+
U.S.Favorable382819
Unfavorable596979
CanadaFavorable614139
Unfavorable355457
FranceFavorable514723
Unfavorable424970
HungaryFavorable445058
Unfavorable504433
ItalyFavorable635346
Unfavorable374550
NetherlandsFavorable493625
Unfavorable485666
SpainFavorable656146
Unfavorable293646
SwedenFavorable372623
Unfavorable617275
U.K.Favorable545137
Unfavorable444859
AustraliaFavorable373327
Unfavorable616672
IndonesiaFavorable767364
Unfavorable232635
PhilippinesFavorable474427
Unfavorable515270
South KoreaFavorable212035
Unfavorable787963
TurkeyFavorable484238
Unfavorable465154
South AfricaFavorable595140
Unfavorable334143
BrazilFavorable604139
Unfavorable314841
ColombiaFavorable736550
Unfavorable182328
MexicoFavorable706144
Unfavorable232833
PeruFavorable725751
Unfavorable203031

Note: Only statistically significant differences between the youngest and oldest age groups are shown. Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
“Views of China and Xi Are Improving Globally”

Views of China by ideology

% who have a(n) __ opinion of China, by ideology
CountryResponseLeftCenterRight
U.S.Favorable343215
Unfavorable646784
CanadaFavorable505133
Unfavorable464563
GermanyFavorable303339
Unfavorable696457
SpainFavorable664854
Unfavorable294440
AustraliaFavorable363324
Unfavorable626676
JapanFavorable20109
Unfavorable808890
South KoreaFavorable432817
Unfavorable567182
IsraelFavorable36218
Unfavorable606987
BrazilFavorable576340
Unfavorable323051
ColombiaFavorable766858
Unfavorable162032

Note: Only statistically significant differences between the left and right are shown. Those who did not answer are not shown. In the U.S., ideology is defined as conservative (right), moderate (center) and liberal (left).
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
“Views of China and Xi Are Improving Globally”

Views of China by ideology

% who have a(n) __ opinion of China, by ideology
CountryResponseLeftCenterRight
U.S.Favorable343215
Unfavorable646784
CanadaFavorable505133
Unfavorable464563
GermanyFavorable303339
Unfavorable696457
SpainFavorable664854
Unfavorable294440
AustraliaFavorable363324
Unfavorable626676
JapanFavorable20109
Unfavorable808890
South KoreaFavorable432817
Unfavorable567182
IsraelFavorable36218
Unfavorable606987
BrazilFavorable576340
Unfavorable323051
ColombiaFavorable766858
Unfavorable162032

Note: Only statistically significant differences between the left and right are shown. Those who did not answer are not shown. In the U.S., ideology is defined as conservative (right), moderate (center) and liberal (left).
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
“Views of China and Xi Are Improving Globally”

Confidence in Xi by age

% who have __ in Chinese President Xi Jinping to do the right thing regarding world affairs, by age
CountryResponse18-3435-4950+
U.S.Confidence211814
No confidence586880
HungaryConfidence302941
No confidence655847
NetherlandsConfidence362725
No confidence577067
U.K.Confidence463631
No confidence466166
AustraliaConfidence262221
No confidence637477
PhilippinesConfidence615532
No confidence364161
South KoreaConfidence81834
No confidence928264
ThailandConfidence454960
No confidence555038
IsraelConfidence14107
No confidence737680
South AfricaConfidence504737
No confidence333639
ArgentinaConfidence293120
No confidence555460
PeruConfidence372624
No confidence485753

Note: Only statistically significant differences between the youngest and oldest age groups are shown. Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
“Views of China and Xi Are Improving Globally”

Confidence in Xi by age

% who have __ in Chinese President Xi Jinping to do the right thing regarding world affairs, by age
CountryResponse18-3435-4950+
U.S.Confidence211814
No confidence586880
HungaryConfidence302941
No confidence655847
NetherlandsConfidence362725
No confidence577067
U.K.Confidence463631
No confidence466166
AustraliaConfidence262221
No confidence637477
PhilippinesConfidence615532
No confidence364161
South KoreaConfidence81834
No confidence928264
ThailandConfidence454960
No confidence555038
IsraelConfidence14107
No confidence737680
South AfricaConfidence504737
No confidence333639
ArgentinaConfidence293120
No confidence555460
PeruConfidence372624
No confidence485753

Note: Only statistically significant differences between the youngest and oldest age groups are shown. Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
“Views of China and Xi Are Improving Globally”

Confidence in Xi by ideology

% who have __ in Chinese President Xi Jinping to do the right thing regarding world affairs, by ideology
CountryResponseLeftCenterRight
U.S.Confidence192012
No confidence696780
GermanyConfidence252537
No confidence737458
SpainConfidence463327
No confidence506267
South KoreaConfidence402214
No confidence607885
IsraelConfidence3182
No confidence568091
TurkeyConfidence422729
No confidence445558
BrazilConfidence313118
No confidence615974
ChileConfidence372723
No confidence535765

Note: Only statistically significant differences between the left and right are shown. Those who did not answer are not shown. In the U.S., ideology is defined as conservative (right), moderate (center) and liberal (left).
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
“Views of China and Xi Are Improving Globally”

Confidence in Xi by ideology

% who have __ in Chinese President Xi Jinping to do the right thing regarding world affairs, by ideology
CountryResponseLeftCenterRight
U.S.Confidence192012
No confidence696780
GermanyConfidence252537
No confidence737458
SpainConfidence463327
No confidence506267
South KoreaConfidence402214
No confidence607885
IsraelConfidence3182
No confidence568091
TurkeyConfidence422729
No confidence445558
BrazilConfidence313118
No confidence615974
ChileConfidence372723
No confidence535765

Note: Only statistically significant differences between the left and right are shown. Those who did not answer are not shown. In the U.S., ideology is defined as conservative (right), moderate (center) and liberal (left).
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
“Views of China and Xi Are Improving Globally”

Next: Acknowledgments
← Prev Page
123456
Next Page →
Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for our weekly newsletter

Fresh data delivered Saturday mornings

Thank you for subscribing!

Topics

Related

Most Popular

Report Materials

Table of Contents

  1. Views of China and Xi Are Improving Globally
  2. China’s image in the Asia-Pacific region
  3. How do views of China differ across high- and middle-income countries?
  4. Appendix: Detailed tables
  5. Acknowledgments
  6. Methodology