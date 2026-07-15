Appendix: Detailed tables

Views of China by age
|Country
|Response
|18-34
|35-49
|50+
|U.S.
|Favorable
|38
|28
|19
|Unfavorable
|59
|69
|79
|Canada
|Favorable
|61
|41
|39
|Unfavorable
|35
|54
|57
|France
|Favorable
|51
|47
|23
|Unfavorable
|42
|49
|70
|Hungary
|Favorable
|44
|50
|58
|Unfavorable
|50
|44
|33
|Italy
|Favorable
|63
|53
|46
|Unfavorable
|37
|45
|50
|Netherlands
|Favorable
|49
|36
|25
|Unfavorable
|48
|56
|66
|Spain
|Favorable
|65
|61
|46
|Unfavorable
|29
|36
|46
|Sweden
|Favorable
|37
|26
|23
|Unfavorable
|61
|72
|75
|U.K.
|Favorable
|54
|51
|37
|Unfavorable
|44
|48
|59
|Australia
|Favorable
|37
|33
|27
|Unfavorable
|61
|66
|72
|Indonesia
|Favorable
|76
|73
|64
|Unfavorable
|23
|26
|35
|Philippines
|Favorable
|47
|44
|27
|Unfavorable
|51
|52
|70
|South Korea
|Favorable
|21
|20
|35
|Unfavorable
|78
|79
|63
|Turkey
|Favorable
|48
|42
|38
|Unfavorable
|46
|51
|54
|South Africa
|Favorable
|59
|51
|40
|Unfavorable
|33
|41
|43
|Brazil
|Favorable
|60
|41
|39
|Unfavorable
|31
|48
|41
|Colombia
|Favorable
|73
|65
|50
|Unfavorable
|18
|23
|28
|Mexico
|Favorable
|70
|61
|44
|Unfavorable
|23
|28
|33
|Peru
|Favorable
|72
|57
|51
|Unfavorable
|20
|30
|31
Note: Only statistically significant differences between the youngest and oldest age groups are shown. Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
“Views of China and Xi Are Improving Globally”
Views of China by age
|Country
|Response
|18-34
|35-49
|50+
|U.S.
|Favorable
|38
|28
|19
|Unfavorable
|59
|69
|79
|Canada
|Favorable
|61
|41
|39
|Unfavorable
|35
|54
|57
|France
|Favorable
|51
|47
|23
|Unfavorable
|42
|49
|70
|Hungary
|Favorable
|44
|50
|58
|Unfavorable
|50
|44
|33
|Italy
|Favorable
|63
|53
|46
|Unfavorable
|37
|45
|50
|Netherlands
|Favorable
|49
|36
|25
|Unfavorable
|48
|56
|66
|Spain
|Favorable
|65
|61
|46
|Unfavorable
|29
|36
|46
|Sweden
|Favorable
|37
|26
|23
|Unfavorable
|61
|72
|75
|U.K.
|Favorable
|54
|51
|37
|Unfavorable
|44
|48
|59
|Australia
|Favorable
|37
|33
|27
|Unfavorable
|61
|66
|72
|Indonesia
|Favorable
|76
|73
|64
|Unfavorable
|23
|26
|35
|Philippines
|Favorable
|47
|44
|27
|Unfavorable
|51
|52
|70
|South Korea
|Favorable
|21
|20
|35
|Unfavorable
|78
|79
|63
|Turkey
|Favorable
|48
|42
|38
|Unfavorable
|46
|51
|54
|South Africa
|Favorable
|59
|51
|40
|Unfavorable
|33
|41
|43
|Brazil
|Favorable
|60
|41
|39
|Unfavorable
|31
|48
|41
|Colombia
|Favorable
|73
|65
|50
|Unfavorable
|18
|23
|28
|Mexico
|Favorable
|70
|61
|44
|Unfavorable
|23
|28
|33
|Peru
|Favorable
|72
|57
|51
|Unfavorable
|20
|30
|31
Note: Only statistically significant differences between the youngest and oldest age groups are shown. Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
“Views of China and Xi Are Improving Globally”
Views of China by ideology
|Country
|Response
|Left
|Center
|Right
|U.S.
|Favorable
|34
|32
|15
|Unfavorable
|64
|67
|84
|Canada
|Favorable
|50
|51
|33
|Unfavorable
|46
|45
|63
|Germany
|Favorable
|30
|33
|39
|Unfavorable
|69
|64
|57
|Spain
|Favorable
|66
|48
|54
|Unfavorable
|29
|44
|40
|Australia
|Favorable
|36
|33
|24
|Unfavorable
|62
|66
|76
|Japan
|Favorable
|20
|10
|9
|Unfavorable
|80
|88
|90
|South Korea
|Favorable
|43
|28
|17
|Unfavorable
|56
|71
|82
|Israel
|Favorable
|36
|21
|8
|Unfavorable
|60
|69
|87
|Brazil
|Favorable
|57
|63
|40
|Unfavorable
|32
|30
|51
|Colombia
|Favorable
|76
|68
|58
|Unfavorable
|16
|20
|32
Note: Only statistically significant differences between the left and right are shown. Those who did not answer are not shown. In the U.S., ideology is defined as conservative (right), moderate (center) and liberal (left).
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
“Views of China and Xi Are Improving Globally”
Views of China by ideology
|Country
|Response
|Left
|Center
|Right
|U.S.
|Favorable
|34
|32
|15
|Unfavorable
|64
|67
|84
|Canada
|Favorable
|50
|51
|33
|Unfavorable
|46
|45
|63
|Germany
|Favorable
|30
|33
|39
|Unfavorable
|69
|64
|57
|Spain
|Favorable
|66
|48
|54
|Unfavorable
|29
|44
|40
|Australia
|Favorable
|36
|33
|24
|Unfavorable
|62
|66
|76
|Japan
|Favorable
|20
|10
|9
|Unfavorable
|80
|88
|90
|South Korea
|Favorable
|43
|28
|17
|Unfavorable
|56
|71
|82
|Israel
|Favorable
|36
|21
|8
|Unfavorable
|60
|69
|87
|Brazil
|Favorable
|57
|63
|40
|Unfavorable
|32
|30
|51
|Colombia
|Favorable
|76
|68
|58
|Unfavorable
|16
|20
|32
Note: Only statistically significant differences between the left and right are shown. Those who did not answer are not shown. In the U.S., ideology is defined as conservative (right), moderate (center) and liberal (left).
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
“Views of China and Xi Are Improving Globally”
Confidence in Xi by age
|Country
|Response
|18-34
|35-49
|50+
|U.S.
|Confidence
|21
|18
|14
|No confidence
|58
|68
|80
|Hungary
|Confidence
|30
|29
|41
|No confidence
|65
|58
|47
|Netherlands
|Confidence
|36
|27
|25
|No confidence
|57
|70
|67
|U.K.
|Confidence
|46
|36
|31
|No confidence
|46
|61
|66
|Australia
|Confidence
|26
|22
|21
|No confidence
|63
|74
|77
|Philippines
|Confidence
|61
|55
|32
|No confidence
|36
|41
|61
|South Korea
|Confidence
|8
|18
|34
|No confidence
|92
|82
|64
|Thailand
|Confidence
|45
|49
|60
|No confidence
|55
|50
|38
|Israel
|Confidence
|14
|10
|7
|No confidence
|73
|76
|80
|South Africa
|Confidence
|50
|47
|37
|No confidence
|33
|36
|39
|Argentina
|Confidence
|29
|31
|20
|No confidence
|55
|54
|60
|Peru
|Confidence
|37
|26
|24
|No confidence
|48
|57
|53
Note: Only statistically significant differences between the youngest and oldest age groups are shown. Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
“Views of China and Xi Are Improving Globally”
Confidence in Xi by age
|Country
|Response
|18-34
|35-49
|50+
|U.S.
|Confidence
|21
|18
|14
|No confidence
|58
|68
|80
|Hungary
|Confidence
|30
|29
|41
|No confidence
|65
|58
|47
|Netherlands
|Confidence
|36
|27
|25
|No confidence
|57
|70
|67
|U.K.
|Confidence
|46
|36
|31
|No confidence
|46
|61
|66
|Australia
|Confidence
|26
|22
|21
|No confidence
|63
|74
|77
|Philippines
|Confidence
|61
|55
|32
|No confidence
|36
|41
|61
|South Korea
|Confidence
|8
|18
|34
|No confidence
|92
|82
|64
|Thailand
|Confidence
|45
|49
|60
|No confidence
|55
|50
|38
|Israel
|Confidence
|14
|10
|7
|No confidence
|73
|76
|80
|South Africa
|Confidence
|50
|47
|37
|No confidence
|33
|36
|39
|Argentina
|Confidence
|29
|31
|20
|No confidence
|55
|54
|60
|Peru
|Confidence
|37
|26
|24
|No confidence
|48
|57
|53
Note: Only statistically significant differences between the youngest and oldest age groups are shown. Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
“Views of China and Xi Are Improving Globally”
Confidence in Xi by ideology
|Country
|Response
|Left
|Center
|Right
|U.S.
|Confidence
|19
|20
|12
|No confidence
|69
|67
|80
|Germany
|Confidence
|25
|25
|37
|No confidence
|73
|74
|58
|Spain
|Confidence
|46
|33
|27
|No confidence
|50
|62
|67
|South Korea
|Confidence
|40
|22
|14
|No confidence
|60
|78
|85
|Israel
|Confidence
|31
|8
|2
|No confidence
|56
|80
|91
|Turkey
|Confidence
|42
|27
|29
|No confidence
|44
|55
|58
|Brazil
|Confidence
|31
|31
|18
|No confidence
|61
|59
|74
|Chile
|Confidence
|37
|27
|23
|No confidence
|53
|57
|65
Note: Only statistically significant differences between the left and right are shown. Those who did not answer are not shown. In the U.S., ideology is defined as conservative (right), moderate (center) and liberal (left).
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
“Views of China and Xi Are Improving Globally”
Confidence in Xi by ideology
|Country
|Response
|Left
|Center
|Right
|U.S.
|Confidence
|19
|20
|12
|No confidence
|69
|67
|80
|Germany
|Confidence
|25
|25
|37
|No confidence
|73
|74
|58
|Spain
|Confidence
|46
|33
|27
|No confidence
|50
|62
|67
|South Korea
|Confidence
|40
|22
|14
|No confidence
|60
|78
|85
|Israel
|Confidence
|31
|8
|2
|No confidence
|56
|80
|91
|Turkey
|Confidence
|42
|27
|29
|No confidence
|44
|55
|58
|Brazil
|Confidence
|31
|31
|18
|No confidence
|61
|59
|74
|Chile
|Confidence
|37
|27
|23
|No confidence
|53
|57
|65
Note: Only statistically significant differences between the left and right are shown. Those who did not answer are not shown. In the U.S., ideology is defined as conservative (right), moderate (center) and liberal (left).
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
“Views of China and Xi Are Improving Globally”