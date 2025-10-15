Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

How People Around the World View AI

3. Trust in own country to regulate use of AI

Key findings

A bar chart showing that Many around the world trust their own country’s ability to regulate the use of AI effectively
  • Across 25 countries surveyed, a median of 55% of adults have at least some trust in their nation’s ability to regulate AI, while 32% do not.
  • About nine-in-ten adults in India (89%) trust their country to regulate AI – the highest share in the survey. This includes 71% who have a lot of trust.
  • About two-thirds or more in Indonesia, Israel, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia and South Africa trust their nation to regulate AI.
  • Trust is lowest among Greeks: 22% trust their country to regulate AI.

By views of AI

A dot plot showing that People who are excited about AI are more trusting in their country’s ability to regulate its use effectively

In 19 countries, people who are more excited than concerned about the increased use of AI in daily life are more likely to trust their nation to regulate the technology effectively, compared with those who are more concerned than excited.

In Greece, for example, people who are mainly excited about AI are 35 percentage points more likely than those who are mainly concerned to trust their country to effectively regulate AI use.

By support for governing party

Trust in a country’s ability to regulate AI is also related to support for its governing party or parties.

Across most of the countries polled, supporters of the governing party are more likely than nonsupporters to trust that their nation can regulate AI effectively. (In a handful of these countries, people who do not support the governing party were less likely to provide a response.)

(Read Appendix B for more information on how we categorize political parties.)

