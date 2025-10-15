Key findings

A median of 34% of adults across 25 countries are more concerned than excited about the increased use of artificial intelligence in daily life. A median of 42% are equally concerned and excited, and 16% are more excited than concerned.

Older adults, women, people with less education and those who use the internet less often are particularly likely to be more concerned than excited.

Roughly half of adults in the U.S., Italy, Australia, Brazil and Greece say they are more concerned than excited about the increased use of AI in daily life.

But in 15 of the 25 countries polled, the largest share of people are equally concerned and excited.

In no country surveyed is the largest share more excited than concerned about the increasing use of AI in daily life.

Views by age

In most countries polled, adults ages 50 and older are more likely than those ages 18 to 34 to say they are mainly concerned about the growing use of AI in daily life. For example, 59% of older Greeks are more concerned than excited, compared with 18% of younger Greeks. (In many of these countries, older adults were less likely to provide a response.)

In the U.S., the age gap is relatively small but still significant.

Views by gender

In some countries, women are more likely than men to be mostly concerned about the increased use of AI in daily life. In the United Kingdom, for instance, about half of women (47%) are more concerned than excited, compared with about a third of men (32%).

Views by education

In about half of the countries polled, people with less education are more likely than those with more education to be mainly concerned about AI in daily life. (In several of these places, people with less education were less likely to provide a response.)

Views by internet use

Opinion about increased AI use in daily life varies by internet usage. In many countries, concern about AI is more common among people who are online several times a day or less often than it is among those who are online almost constantly.

There is a particularly large divide in Greece, where about half of those online less often (52%) are more concerned than excited about AI, while 20% of those who are online almost constantly feel this way. (In several countries, people who are online less often were less likely to provide a response.)

Views by AI awareness

In many countries, people who have heard a lot about AI are more likely to be mainly excited about the technology. For example, 39% of South Koreans who have heard a lot about AI are more excited than concerned about its increased use, compared with 19% among those who have heard a little. (In a few countries, people who are less aware of AI were less likely to offer a response.)