1. Views of NATO

NATO is seen in a positive light across most of the 13 member nations surveyed: A median of 66% have a favorable view of the alliance, while a median of 30% have an unfavorable view.

Majorities in 10 of these countries express a positive opinion of NATO, including about seven-in-ten adults or more in Canada, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Sweden and the UK. Poles have the most favorable opinion: 81% see NATO favorably.

Spaniards’ opinions are split (47% favorable vs. 45% unfavorable), while views among Greeks and Turks are more negative than positive, on balance. Historically, no more than about four-in-ten adults in Greece or Turkey have viewed NATO favorably.

Views over time

While NATO is generally well-regarded among people in the 13 countries surveyed, views have dipped slightly over the past year in a handful of countries. In the Netherlands, for example, 66% of adults have a favorable view of the alliance, down from 75% in 2024. Similarly, this share has declined 9 points in Greece and 7 points in Poland.

Views of NATO among Poles, historically one of the publics most favorable toward the organization, have cooled slightly. This year, 81% see NATO positively, down from 88% in 2024.

Adults in Germany (+9 points) and Canada (+6) see NATO more favorably than in 2024.

By ideology

In Canada, Hungary, the UK and the U.S., people who place themselves on the ideological left are more likely than those on the ideological right to express a positive view of NATO. This divide is widest in the U.S., where liberals are about twice as likely as conservatives to see the organization favorably (80% vs. 42%).

In Greece and Sweden, adults on the right are much more likely than those on the left to have a positive view of the alliance.

By right-wing populist party support

In two countries – Italy and Sweden – people who hold a favorable view of right-wing populist parties are more likely than those with an unfavorable view of these parties to see NATO in a positive light. This includes Italians who support Brothers of Italy, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Similarly, Swedish adults who support the Sweden Democrats are more likely than nonsupporters to have a favorable view of NATO.

Some right-wing populist party supporters are less likely than nonsupporters to express a favorable opinion of the alliance. This is the case for Hungarian supporters of Fidesz and British supporters of Reform UK. And Germans who support Alternative for Germany (AfD) are 34 points less likely than nonsupporters to have positive opinion of NATO.