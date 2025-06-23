3. Views of Zelenskyy

Views of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are evenly divided across the 25 countries surveyed. A median of 45% of adults in these countries say they have confidence in him to do the right thing regarding world affairs, while an identical median share lack confidence in him.

Ratings of Zelenskyy are highest in Sweden, where 85% have at least some confidence. More than six-in-ten adults also give him positive ratings in Australia, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK.

In Greece, Hungary and Italy, however, sizable majorities express little or no confidence in Zelenskyy, with as many as eight-in-ten in Greece taking this stance.

In several countries, half or more express little to no confidence in Zelenskyy, with majorities Turkey and the Latin American countries surveyed holding this view.

In the Asia-Pacific region, confidence in Zelenskyy ranges from as high as 67% in Australia to as low as 32% in India (though a near equal share of Indians say they lack confidence in him, and 38% do not offer an opinion).

Views over time

In five countries – Australia, France, Germany, Hungary and the Netherlands – confidence in Zelenskyy has ticked up since 2024. For example, confidence in Zelenskyy is up 10 points among Germans over the past year.

By contrast, views of Zelenskyy have become more negative since 2024 in Argentina, Greece, Italy, Japan, Poland and South Korea.

By ideology

In several countries, there is a wide ideological gap in ratings of Zelenskyy. People who place themselves on the left are often more likely than those on the right to express confidence in the Ukrainian president. This difference is most evident in the U.S., where liberals are 44 points more likely than conservatives to say they have at least some confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing regarding world affairs (75% vs. 31%).

By right-wing populist party support

Europeans’ views of Zelenskyy are also tied to their opinions of right-wing populist parties. People with a favorable view of the right-wing populist parties in their country are less likely than those with an unfavorable view of these parties to say they have confidence in Zelenskyy. For example, in Germany, about a quarter of those who support Alternative for Germany (AfD) say they have confidence in Zelenskyy (24%). By comparison, roughly three-quarters of Germans who do not support AfD (76%) have confidence in him.

In Greece and Italy, those who have a favorable view of the centrist or left-wing populist parties in their country are more likely than nonsupporters to have confidence in Zelenskyy. In Greece, around a third of those with a favorable opinion of Syriza have confidence in Zelenskyy (32%). By comparison, 17% of Greeks who do not support Syriza express confidence in him.