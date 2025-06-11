5. Comparing confidence in Trump, Macron, Putin and Xi

In addition to U.S. President Donald Trump, this year’s survey also asked about other world leaders: President Emmanuel Macron of France, President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Xi Jinping of China.

Macron receives the highest confidence ratings of the four across 24 countries surveyed, with a median of 46% expressing confidence in the French leader. Trump is next with a 34% median confidence rating, followed by 25% for Xi. Only a 16% median have confidence in Putin.

Trump’s and Macron’s ratings diverge sharply in Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and the UK in Europe; Canada and Mexico in the Americas; and Australia in the Asia-Pacific. In these countries, Macron’s ratings are over 20 points higher than Trump’s.

On the other hand, Trump’s ratings are much stronger than Macron’s in Israel and Nigeria.

Trump’s confidence ratings are also higher than Xi’s in Brazil, Hungary, India, Israel, Japan, Nigeria, Poland and South Korea. But Xi gets higher ratings than Trump in Indonesia and Mexico.

People generally have more confidence in Trump than Putin in most countries but are more confident in Putin compared with Trump in Indonesia, Mexico and Turkey.