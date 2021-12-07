  1. Freedom and human rights
    • Freedom of choice
    • Freedom of speech
    • Freedom of religion
    • Freedom of assembly
    • Human rights
    • Freedom from oppression
  1. Elections and procedure
    • Voting
    • Referendums
    • Free and fair elections
    • Public chooses government
    • Ability to vote people out
  1. Voice in government
    • Needs of the majority win out
    • Public has power to influence decisions
    • Elected officials listen to the public
  1. Institutions
    • Parliament
    • Judicial system
    • Separation of powers
    • Orderly change of government
    • Multiple parties
  1. Equality and fairness
    • Fairness
    • Racial and ethnic equality
    • Gender equality
  1. Societal well-being
    • Safety and security
    • Happiness
    • Harmony and peace
  1. Economic and social benefits
    • Welfare state
    • Health care
    • Job opportunities
  1. Democracy is the best system
    • Democracy is better than alternatives
  1. Democratic failings
    • Corruption
    • Public is misinformed or misled
    • Democracy is not working here
  1. Other
  2. Don’t know