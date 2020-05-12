About Pew Research Center’s Fall 2019 Survey
Results for the survey are based on telephone interviews conducted under the direction of Kantar Public UK. The results are based on a representative sample of adults in Taiwan. More details about our international survey methodology and sample designs are available here.
|Country:
|Taiwan
|Year:
|2019
|Survey:
|International Science
|Sample design:
|Random-digit-dial probability sample of landline households (50% of sample) and mobile phone numbers (50% of sample). Landline samples are stratified by region. Individuals within landline households are selected using the Rizzo method. Interviews in the mobile sample are conducted with the person who answered the phone, if age 18 or older. For both landline and mobile samples, up to seven phone calls are made to complete the interview with the selected respondent.
|Mode:
|Telephone
|Language(s):
|Chinese (Mandarin)
|Fieldwork dates:
|Oct. 16-Nov. 30, 2019
|Sample size:
|1,562
|Margin of error:
|3.2 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population 18 plus
|Primary vendor:
|Kantar Public UK
|Weighting variables:
|Gender, age, education, region and probability of selection of respondent
|Design effects:
|1.68