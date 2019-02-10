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Climate Change Still Seen as the Top Global Threat, but Cyberattacks a Rising Concern

Methodology

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Table of Contents
  1. Climate Change Still Seen as the Top Global Threat, but Cyberattacks a Rising Concern
  2. Acknowledgments
  3. Methodology

About the Pew Research Center’s Spring 2018 Global Attitudes Survey

Results for the survey are based on telephone and face-to-face interviews conducted under the direction of D3 Systems, Inc., Kantar Public UK, Kantar Public Korea and Langer Research Associates. The results are based on national samples, unless otherwise noted. More details about our international survey methodology and country-specific sample designs are available here.

Detailed information on survey methods for this report

General information on international survey research

 

 

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Table of Contents

  1. Climate Change Still Seen as the Top Global Threat, but Cyberattacks a Rising Concern
  2. Acknowledgments
  3. Methodology