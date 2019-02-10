Acknowledgments

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals.
Jacob Poushter, Associate Director, Global Research Christine Huang, Research Assistant
Leila Barzegar, Communications Associate James Bell, Vice President, Global Strategy Alexandra Castillo, Research Associate Stefan Cornibert, Communications Manager Claudia Deane, Vice President, Research Kat Devlin, Research Associate Moira Fagan, Research Assistant Janell Fetterolf, Research Associate Courtney Johnson, Research Associate Michael Keegan, Information Graphics Designer David Kent, Copy Editor Clark Letterman, Senior Researcher Martha McRoy, Research Methodologist Patrick Moynihan, Associate Director, International Research Methods Stacy Pancratz, International Survey Methodologist Audrey Powers, Senior Operations Associate Ariana Rodriguez-Gitler, Digital Producer Laura Silver, Senior Researcher Christine Tamir, Research Assistant Kyle Taylor, Research Analyst Richard Wike, Director, Global Attitudes Research