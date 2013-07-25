Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Read our research on:

  • Report

|

As Mali Votes, Mixed Reception to French Intervention from Publics in Africa and Middle East

Survey Methods

Table of Contents
  1. As Mali Votes, Mixed Reception to French Intervention from Publics in Africa and Middle East
  2. Survey Methods

About the 2013 Spring Pew Global Attitudes Survey

Results for the survey are based on telephone and face-to-face interviews conducted under the direction of Princeton Survey Research Associates International. Survey results are based on national samples. For further details on sample designs, see below.

The descriptions below show the margin of sampling error based on all interviews conducted in that country. For results based on the full sample in a given country, one can say with 95% confidence that the error attributable to sampling and other random effects is plus or minus the margin of error. In addition to sampling error, one should bear in mind that question wording and practical difficulties in conducting surveys can introduce error or bias into the findings of opinion polls.

Mali Methods 00
Mali Methods 04
Mali Methods 05
Mali Methods 06
Mali Methods 07
← Prev Page
12
Next Page →
Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for our weekly newsletter

Fresh data delivered Saturday mornings

Thank you for subscribing!

Topics

Related

Most Popular

Report Materials

Table of Contents

  1. As Mali Votes, Mixed Reception to French Intervention from Publics in Africa and Middle East
  2. Survey Methods