Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Read our research on:

  • Report

|

Global Views of Iran Overwhelmingly Negative

Survey Methods

Table of Contents
  1. Global Views of Iran Overwhelmingly Negative
  2. Survey Methods
  3. Regional Categorization

About the 2013 Spring Pew Global Attitudes Survey

Results for the survey are based on telephone and face-to-face interviews conducted under the direction of Princeton Survey Research Associates International. Survey results are based on national samples. For further details on sample designs, see below.

The descriptions below show the margin of sampling error based on all interviews conducted in that country. For results based on the full sample in a given country, one can say with 95% confidence that the error attributable to sampling and other random effects is plus or minus the margin of error. In addition to sampling error, one should bear in mind that question wording and practical difficulties in conducting surveys can introduce error or bias into the findings of opinion polls.

Methods_1
Methods_2
Methods_3
Methods_4
Methods_5
Methods_6
Methods_7
Methods_8
Methods_9
Methods_10
Methods_11
Methods_12
Next: Regional Categorization
← Prev Page
123
Next Page →
Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for our weekly newsletter

Fresh data delivered Saturday mornings

Thank you for subscribing!

Topics

Related

Most Popular

Report Materials

Table of Contents

  1. Global Views of Iran Overwhelmingly Negative
  2. Survey Methods
  3. Regional Categorization