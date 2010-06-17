- Report
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Obama More Popular Abroad Than At Home, Global Image of U.S. Continues to Benefit
Survey Methods
Table of Contents
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- Obama More Popular Abroad Than At Home, Global Image of U.S. Continues to Benefit
- Chapter 1. Views of the U.S. and American Foreign Policy
- Chapter 2. Views of President Barack Obama
- Chapter 3. Economic Issues
- Chapter 4. Iran and Its Nuclear Weapons Program
- Chapter 5. Views of China
- Chapter 6. Opinions About European Leaders and Nations
- Chapter 7. Attitudes Toward Extremism Among Muslim Publics
- Chapter 8. Environmental Issues
- Chapter 9. Other Findings
- Survey Methods