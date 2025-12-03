Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Appendix

Topics that Americans get news about, by age
% of U.S. adults who say they get news extremely often or often about each of the following topics
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 10-16, 2025.
PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE
Topics that Americans get news about, by age
% of U.S. adults who say they get news extremely often or often about each of the following topics
News topicAges 18-2930-4950-6465+
Government and politics50556977
Science and technology29303337
Business and finance20273843
Sports24252930
Entertainment32191613
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 10-16, 2025.
PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE
How people feel about the news they get, by age
% of U.S. adults who say the news they get makes them feel ___ extremely often or often
Note: This chart shows the emotions that at least 25% of U.S. adults said they feel about news often or extremely often. Other emotions asked about were "happy," "hopeful" and "empowered."
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 10-16, 2025.
PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE
How people feel about the news they get, by age
% of U.S. adults who say the news they get makes them feel ___ extremely often or often
FeelingAges 18-2930-4950-6465+
Informed39424855
Angry42454238
Sad39433635
Scared33302323
Confused33262219
Note: This chart shows the emotions that at least 25% of U.S. adults said they feel about news often or extremely often. Other emotions asked about were “happy,” “hopeful” and “empowered.”
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 10-16, 2025.
PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE
Ability to determine true vs. false news, by age
% of U.S. adults who say that when they get news, they generally find it …
Note: Respondents who didn't answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 18-24, 2025.
PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE
Ability to determine true vs. false news, by age
% of U.S. adults who say that when they get news, they generally find it …
Age groupDifficult to determine what is true and what is notEasy to determine what is true and what is not
Ages 18-295940
30-495248
50-644653
65+4752
Note: Respondents who didn’t answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 18-24, 2025.
PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE
Attachment to local community, by age
% of U.S. adults who say they feel very or somewhat attached to their local community
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan 22-28, 2024.
PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE
Attachment to local community, by age
% of U.S. adults who say they feel very or somewhat attached to their local community
Age groupPercentage
Ages 18-2951
30-4961
50-6471
65+78
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan 22-28, 2024.
PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE
