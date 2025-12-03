Topics that Americans get news about, by age
% of U.S. adults who say they get news extremely often or often about each of the following topics
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 10-16, 2025.
PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE
How people feel about the news they get, by age
% of U.S. adults who say the news they get makes them feel ___ extremely often or often
Note: This chart shows the emotions that at least 25% of U.S. adults said they feel about news often or extremely often. Other emotions asked about were “happy,” “hopeful” and “empowered.”
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 10-16, 2025.
PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE
Ability to determine true vs. false news, by age
% of U.S. adults who say that when they get news, they generally find it …
Note: Respondents who didn’t answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 18-24, 2025.
PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE
Attachment to local community, by age
% of U.S. adults who say they feel very or somewhat attached to their local community
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan 22-28, 2024.
PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE
