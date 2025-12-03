Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Read our research on:

|

Appendix

Acknowledgments

Table of Contents
  1. Appendix
  2. Acknowledgments

This is a Pew Research Center analysis from the Pew-Knight Initiative, a research program funded jointly by The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Find related reports online at https://www.pewresearch.org/pew-knight/.

Research

Naomi Forman-Katz, Research Analyst
Michael Lipka, Associate Director, News and Information Research
Katerina Eva Matsa, Director, News and Information Research               
Christopher St. Aubin, Research Analyst
Elisa Shearer, Senior Researcher
Kirsten Eddy, Senior Researcher

Editorial and Graphic Design

Kaitlyn Radde, Associate Information Graphics Designer
David Kent, Senior Editorial Specialist
Peter Bell, Associate Director, Design and Production                                                       
Olivia Chapman, Audience Editor
Andrea Caumont, Associate Director, Digital Outreach

Communications and Web Publishing

Christopher Baronavski, Lead Engineer, Editorial Content
Justine Coleman, Associate Digital Producer
Kim Arias, Video Lead
Sogand Afkari, Communications Manager
Talia Price, Communications Associate

← Prev Page
1 2
Next Page →
Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for our weekly newsletter

Fresh data delivered Saturday mornings

Thank you for subscribing!

Topics

Related

Most Popular

Table of Contents

  1. Appendix
  2. Acknowledgments