Acknowledgments

Is College Worth It?

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/topic/economy-work.

Kim Parker, Director, Social Trends Research
Juliana Horowitz, Associate Director, Research
Richard Fry, Senior Economist         
Dana Braga, Research Assistant      
Isabel Goddard, Research Associate
Kiley Hurst, Research Analyst
Rakesh Kochhar, Senior Researcher
John Carlo Mandapat, Information Graphics Designer
Anna Jackson, Editorial Assistant                                                   
Julia O’Hanlon, Communications Manager
Mithila Samak, Communications Associate

Methodology
