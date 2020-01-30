- Report
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Women Make Gains in the Workplace Amid a Rising Demand for Skilled Workers
Appendix
Table of Contents
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- Women Make Gains in the Workplace Amid a Rising Demand for Skilled Workers
- 1. Employment is rising most rapidly in jobs most in need of social, fundamental and analytical skills
- 2. Women’s lead in skills and education is helping narrow the gender wage gap
- 3. In a technology-driven era, social and fundamental skills still reign supreme within occupations
- Acknowledgments
- Methodology
- Appendix