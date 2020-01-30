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Women Make Gains in the Workplace Amid a Rising Demand for Skilled Workers

Appendix

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Table of Contents
  1. Women Make Gains in the Workplace Amid a Rising Demand for Skilled Workers
  2. 1. Employment is rising most rapidly in jobs most in need of social, fundamental and analytical skills
  3. 2. Women’s lead in skills and education is helping narrow the gender wage gap
  4. 3. In a technology-driven era, social and fundamental skills still reign supreme within occupations
  5. Acknowledgments
  6. Methodology
  7. Appendix
Occupational skills and their importance rating, 2018
The 25 occupations receiving the highest importance rating on social skills in 2018
The 25 occupations receiving the highest importance rating on fundamental skills in 2018
The 25 occupations receiving the highest importance rating on analytical skills in 2018
The 25 occupations receiving the highest importance rating on managerial skills in 2018
The 25 occupations receiving the highest importance rating on mechanical skills in 2018
The top 25 occupations in terms of employment among jobs ranked as most important users of social skills in 2018
The top 25 occupations in terms of employment among jobs ranked as most important users of fundamental skills in 2018
The top 25 occupations in terms of employment among jobs ranked as most important users of analytical skills in 2018
The top 25 occupations in terms of employment among jobs ranked as most important users of managerial skills in 2018
The top 25 occupations in terms of employment among jobs ranked as most important users of mechanical skills in 2018
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Table of Contents

  1. Women Make Gains in the Workplace Amid a Rising Demand for Skilled Workers
  2. 1. Employment is rising most rapidly in jobs most in need of social, fundamental and analytical skills
  3. 2. Women’s lead in skills and education is helping narrow the gender wage gap
  4. 3. In a technology-driven era, social and fundamental skills still reign supreme within occupations
  5. Acknowledgments
  6. Methodology
  7. Appendix