A man walks past several movie posters at an AMC Theatre in Montebello, California, on May 5, 2025. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

Some of the movies nominated for Academy Awards in 2026 were big box office success stories. But with the rise of streaming services, some Americans may be opting to watch them from home instead of on the big screen.

How many Americans have seen a movie in theaters recently? Here’s a snapshot of U.S. moviegoing habits, based on Pew Research Center surveys and ticket sales data.

About this research Amid the rise of streaming services and ahead of the 2026 Academy Awards, we wanted to understand Americans’ moviegoing habits. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does surveys and external data analyses to understand Americans’ lifestyles, including how people spend their free time. Learn more about Pew Research Center and our research on entertainment and leisure. How did we do this? We surveyed 9,916 U.S. adults from July 8 to Aug. 3, 2025, online and by phone. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP). The survey reflects the views of all U.S. adults. Here are the questions we used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

Who is going to the movies?

About half of Americans (53%) said in a summer 2025 survey that they had seen a movie in theaters in the past year. A small share (7%) said they’d never seen a movie in theaters.

Adults under 50 are especially likely to say they’ve been to the movies recently % of U.S. adults saying they went to a theater to see a movie in the prior 12 months * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2024 earnings. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 8-Aug. 3, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Adults under 50 are especially likely to say they’ve been to the movies recently % of U.S. adults saying they went to a theater to see a movie in the prior 12 months Population Group % Total total 53 Men gender 53 Women gender 54 White race and ethnicity 53 Black race and ethnicity 49 Hispanic race and ethnicity 59 Asian* race and ethnicity 53 Ages 18-29 age 67 30-49 age 60 50-64 age 48 65+ age 39 Lower income income 43 Middle income income 57 Upper income income 64 Download data as .csv * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2024 earnings. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted July 8-Aug. 3, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Younger U.S. adults were more likely than older ones to say they’d been to a movie theater in the past year. Two-thirds of those ages 18 to 29 had done this, compared with 39% of Americans ages 65 and older.

Several other demographic groups were also especially likely to have hit the silver screen:

Hispanic adults: 59% of Hispanic adults had been to a movie theater in the past year, compared with smaller shares of White (53%) and Black adults (49%). (The share of Asian adults is not statistically different.)

59% of Hispanic adults had been to a movie theater in the past year, compared with smaller shares of White (53%) and Black adults (49%). (The share of Asian adults is not statistically different.) Higher-income Americans: 64% of adults with upper incomes, versus 57% of those with middle incomes and 43% of those with lower incomes.

64% of adults with upper incomes, versus 57% of those with middle incomes and 43% of those with lower incomes. Democrats: 58% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, versus half of Republicans and Republican leaners.

Men (53%) and women (54%) were about equally likely to say they’d been to a movie theater in the past year.

Are people seeing fewer movies in theaters?

By one metric, the peak year for seeing movies in U.S. and Canadian theaters was 2002. About 1.6 billion movie tickets were sold in both countries that year. That’s just under five tickets per person, according to data from Nash Information Services, an entertainment industry consulting firm. (The movie industry typically considers the U.S. and Canada as a single market.)

Domestic ticket sales plunged during the pandemic and still haven’t fully recovered Number of movie tickets sold in the U.S. and Canada, in millions Source: Nash Information Services. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Domestic ticket sales plunged during the pandemic and still haven’t fully recovered Number of movie tickets sold in the U.S. and Canada, in millions Year # of tickets sold (in millions) 1995 1221.8 1996 1305.8 1997 1349.8 1998 1445.1 1999 1452.4 2000 1401.8 2001 1437.3 2002 1570.0 2003 1528.6 2004 1512.2 2005 1377.0 2006 1406.2 2007 1406.4 2008 1360.5 2009 1418.5 2010 1326.7 2011 1284.6 2012 1353.7 2013 1345.5 2014 1279.4 2015 1332.8 2016 1316.6 2017 1230.8 2018 1300.1 2019 1229.7 2020 231.6 2021 444.0 2022 702.1 2023 819.0 2024 760.8 2025 769.2 Download data as .csv Source: Nash Information Services. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Ticket sales drifted lower over the next decade and a half, though in 2019 there were still more than 1.2 billion movie tickets (3.3 per person) sold in the U.S. and Canada. But in 2020, sales plunged 81%, to 231.6 million, as many theaters shuttered because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The recovery since then has been slow. In 2025, moviegoers in the U.S. and Canada bought 769.2 million tickets, or about two per person. That was more than triple the volume in 2020 but still less than half of the 2002 volume.

In addition to tickets sold, we can also measure moviegoing by how much revenue theaters earned. Box office revenue also peaked in 2002, when theaters sold $16.4 billion in tickets (measured in constant 2025 dollars), according to Nash. Several big franchise installments were released in 2002, including “Spider-Man,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers,” “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” and “Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones.”

Annual ticket revenue mostly fluctuated between $14 billion and $16 billion (adjusted for inflation) during the 2000s and 2010s. But it plummeted to less than $3 billion in 2020.

As with ticket sales, box-office revenue has recovered since then, but not all the way. Last year, movie theaters sold just over $9 billion worth of tickets, according to data from the media analytics company Comscore.

Note: Here are the questions we used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.