Majorities of Americans say it’s important to talk about the country’s historical successes and failures

The Abstract Flag hangs above the entrance to the "Star-Spangled Banner Gallery," inside the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. (Maansi Srivastava/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Most Americans say it is important to have public discussions about the country’s historical successes – as well as its failures, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey:

% who say it is __ important to have public discussions about the country’s historical …
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 17-30, 2025.
% who say it is __ important to have public discussions about the country’s historical …
Groups% who say it is __ important to have public discussions about the country’s historical …Extremely/VerySomewhatNot too/Not at all
All U.S. adults Successes and strengths66276
Successes and strengths
Rep/Lean Rep Successes and strengths68266
Dem/Lean Dem Successes and strengths67266
All U.S. adultsFailures and flaws66267
Failures and flaws
Rep/Lean RepFailures and flaws603010
Dem/Lean DemFailures and flaws75195
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 17-30, 2025.
  • 66% of U.S. adults say it is extremely or very important to publicly discuss the country’s historical successes and strengths.
  • 66% say the same about discussing the country’s historical failures and flaws.

Wide majorities of Republicans and Democrats alike view both the positive and negative aspects of the nation’s history as important to focus on. But Republicans are less likely than Democrats to say discussions of historical failures and flaws are important.

The survey of 10,357 U.S. adults was conducted Nov. 17-30, 2025. It comes as the nation’s 250th anniversary approaches and as Trump administration actions have de-emphasized negative aspects of American history in some national parks, museums and schools.

About this research

This Pew Research Center analysis looks at how important Americans think it is to discuss the positive and negative aspects of the United States’ history publicly.

Why did we do this?

Pew Research Center conducts research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. We have studied Americans’ views of politics and major policy issues for decades.

Learn more about Pew Research Center.  

How did we do this?

We surveyed 10,357 U.S. adults from Nov. 17 to 30, 2025. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population.

Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

Partisans’ views

Roughly two-thirds of those in both partisan coalitions say it’s at least very important to publicly talk about the country’s successes and strengths. In contrast, 75% of Democrats and Democratic leaners say it is at least very important to discuss the country’s failures and flaws, compared with 60% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents.

Views among demographic groups

Majorities of Americans across several demographic subgroups say it is important to discuss both the nation’s successes and its failures.

How demographic groups see the importance of discussing America’s successes and failures
% who say it is extremely/very important to have public discussions about the country’s …
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 17-30, 2025.
How demographic groups see the importance of discussing America’s successes and failures
% who say it is extremely/very important to have public discussions about the country’s …
Historical failures and flawsHistorical failures and flawsHistorical failures and flawsHistorical successes and strengthsHistorical successes and strengthsHistorical successes and strengths
TotalRep/Lean RepDem/Lean DemTotalRep/Lean RepDem/Lean Dem
All U.S. adults666075666867
White686082696973
Black*645667615464
Hispanic606166606959
Asian**665173625963
Ages 18-49676275636564
50+655875697071
College grad+756385757476
No college degree625969616562
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 17-30, 2025.
However, adults ages 50 and older (69%) are slightly more likely than those under 50 (63%) to say it’s important to discuss historical successes and strengths.

In addition, adults with a college degree are more likely than those without a degree to view discussing both America’s successes and its failures as important. This pattern largely holds in both partisan coalitions.

Note: Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

Topics

Andy Cerda is a research analyst focusing on politics at Pew Research Center.