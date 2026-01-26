Majorities of Americans say it’s important to talk about the country’s historical successes and failures

The Abstract Flag hangs above the entrance to the “Star-Spangled Banner Gallery,” inside the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. (Maansi Srivastava/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Most Americans say it is important to have public discussions about the country’s historical successes – as well as its failures, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey:

66% of U.S. adults say it is extremely or very important to publicly discuss the country’s historical successes and strengths.

66% say the same about discussing the country’s historical failures and flaws.

Wide majorities of Republicans and Democrats alike view both the positive and negative aspects of the nation’s history as important to focus on. But Republicans are less likely than Democrats to say discussions of historical failures and flaws are important.

The survey of 10,357 U.S. adults was conducted Nov. 17-30, 2025. It comes as the nation’s 250th anniversary approaches and as Trump administration actions have de-emphasized negative aspects of American history in some national parks, museums and schools.

The survey of 10,357 U.S. adults was conducted Nov. 17-30, 2025.

Partisans’ views

Roughly two-thirds of those in both partisan coalitions say it’s at least very important to publicly talk about the country’s successes and strengths. In contrast, 75% of Democrats and Democratic leaners say it is at least very important to discuss the country’s failures and flaws, compared with 60% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents.

Views among demographic groups

Majorities of Americans across several demographic subgroups say it is important to discuss both the nation’s successes and its failures.

However, adults ages 50 and older (69%) are slightly more likely than those under 50 (63%) to say it’s important to discuss historical successes and strengths.

In addition, adults with a college degree are more likely than those without a degree to view discussing both America’s successes and its failures as important. This pattern largely holds in both partisan coalitions.

