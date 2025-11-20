Religiousness varies a lot by race among Democrats, relatively little among Republicans

Democrats are less likely than Republicans to believe in God, to pray, to attend religious services, and to say religion is very important to them, according to Pew Research Center surveys.

At the same time, among Democrats, religiousness differs widely by race and ethnicity. On a host of measures, White Democrats – and sometimes Asian Democrats – are a lot less religious than Black and Hispanic Democrats. Among Republicans, there is less variation.

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis explores levels of religiousness in each major U.S. political party and how much it varies by race. Why did we do this? The Center conducts high-quality research to inform the public, journalists and leaders. Studying the relationship between religion and politics is a key part of the Center’s long-standing research. Learn more about Pew Research Center. How did we do this? This analysis is based on findings from the 2023-24 Religious Landscape Study (RLS), a survey of 36,908 U.S. adults that was conducted from July 17, 2023, to March 4, 2024. Here are the questions used in the 2023-24 RLS, the topline and the survey methodology. And here are the sample sizes for each group and their margins of error.

Religiousness by party overall

In general, U.S. adults who are Republican or lean toward the GOP are more religious than Democrats and Democratic leaners.

For instance, 52% of Republicans say they pray daily, compared with 35% of Democrats. And 41% of Republicans say they go to religious services monthly or more often, compared with 24% of Democrats.

Republicans are more religious than Democrats on several measures Among U.S. adults, % who say they … Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Republicans are more religious than Democrats on several measures Among U.S. adults, % who say they … Rep/lean Rep Dem/lean Dem Believe in God with absolute certainty 66% 41% Pray daily 52 35 View religion as very important in their lives 48 28 Attend religious services monthly or more often 41 24 Download data as .csv Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

We combined these two questions (about prayer and religious attendance) with two others (about belief in God and how important people say religion is to them). By this measure, Republicans are about twice as likely as Democrats to be highly religious.

Meanwhile, Democrats are more than twice as likely as Republicans to score low on the same scale (34% vs. 14%).

About the religiousness scale For this analysis, we used four questions to assess religiousness: prayer frequency, belief in God and/or a universal spirit, religion’s importance, and religious service attendance. We coded the responses from 0 (low) to 2 (high) as follows: Prayer frequency: 0 for those who seldom or never pray, 2 for those who pray daily, and 1 for everyone else.

0 for those who seldom or never pray, 2 for those who pray daily, and 1 for everyone else. Belief in God or a universal spirit: 0 for those who do not believe in God or a universal spirit, 2 for those who believe with absolute certainty, and 1 for everyone else.

0 for those who do not believe in God or a universal spirit, 2 for those who believe with absolute certainty, and 1 for everyone else. Religion’s importance: 0 for those who say religion is not too or not at all important in their lives, 2 for those who say religion is very important in their lives, and 1 for everyone else.

0 for those who say religion is not too or not at all important in their lives, 2 for those who say religion is very important in their lives, and 1 for everyone else. Religious attendance: 0 for those who say they seldom or never attend religious services, 2 for those who attend at least once a month, and 1 for everyone else. We then added these indicators together to form a scale ranging from 0 (for people who scored 0 on all four measures) to 8 (for those who scored 2 on all four measures). We subdivided the scale as follows: Low religiousness: Scores of 0 to 1

Scores of 0 to 1 Medium-low religiousness: 2 to 4

2 to 4 Medium-high religiousness: 5 to 6

5 to 6 High religiousness: 7 to 8

Religiousness by race among Republicans

Levels of religiousness are fairly similar among White, Black and Hispanic Republicans. For example, about two-thirds of each group say they believe in God with absolute certainty.

Similarly, nearly two-thirds of White, Black and Hispanic Republicans are at the high or medium-high end of the religiousness scale. (There are somewhat more White Republicans at the high end of the scale, and more Black and Hispanic Republicans in the “medium-high” category.)

Asian Republicans are somewhat less religious than White, Black and Hispanic Republicans. Still, 51% of Asian Republicans fall into the high or medium-high categories on our scale. And close to half say they believe in God with absolute certainty (46%) or pray daily (44%).

Religiousness by race among Democrats

Religious habits vary more by race among Democrats than they do among Republicans.

Black Democrats tend to be a lot more religious than Democrats overall. Hispanic Democrats are less religious than Black Democrats. And White and Asian Democrats tend to be less religious than both Black and Hispanic Democrats.

For example, 75% of Black Democrats and 48% of Hispanic Democrats say they believe in God or a universal spirit with absolute certainty. That’s a lot higher than the corresponding shares of Asian Democrats (29%) and White Democrats (29%). And the shares of Black and Hispanic Democrats who say they pray daily are higher than among Asian or White Democrats.

On all these measures, Black Democrats look a lot more like Republicans than like other Democrats.

On the religiousness scale, 74% of Black Democrats score at least medium-high. This is higher than the share of Republicans of all racial and ethnic groups – and far higher than the shares of Hispanic, White and Asian Democrats – who are that religious.

While Black Democrats are more likely than any other racial or ethnic group (in either party) to score at least medium-high on the religiousness scale, White Democrats are the least likely to fall into that higher end of the scale (26%).

Religious affiliation

About eight-in-ten Republicans identify with a religion, including large majorities of each racial and ethnic group.

Democrats are less likely than Republicans to identify with a religion. About six-in-ten Democrats do, while four-in-ten are religiously unaffiliated, meaning they identify as atheist, agnostic or “nothing in particular” when asked about their religion.

Most Black Democrats (79%) identify with a religion, as do smaller majorities of Hispanic Democrats (67%) and Asian Democrats (60%). White Democrats are almost evenly divided between those who identify with a religion and those who are religiously unaffiliated.

Looking at Christianity specifically, 76% of Black Democrats are Christians, compared with 42% of White Democrats.

Note: Here are the questions used in the 2023-24 RLS, the topline and the survey methodology. And here are the sample sizes for each group and their margins of error.