Immigrants and children of immigrants make up at least 15% of 119th Congress

Immigrants and children of immigrants make up at least 15% of the current U.S. Congress, according to a Pew Research Center analysis. This share has not changed from the last Congress, making it the first time in the past four Congresses that there has not been an increase in the share or number of immigrants and children of immigrants.
In total, at least 80 lawmakers are foreign born or have at least one parent who was born in another country, including 61 in the House and 19 in the Senate. Our count uses voting members’ biographical information from the Congressional Research Service, news articles, congressional offices and other sources as of Jan. 3, 2025, the first day of the new Congress.
The number of foreign-born lawmakers in Congress has increased to 19, with two in the Senate and 17 in the House. The share of immigrants in Congress (4%) remains lower than historical highs, and it’s lower than immigrants’ share of the U.S. population overall (15.4% in 2024).
Children of immigrants account for at least 61 lawmakers – 44 in the House and 17 in the Senate. This is down from at least 63 in the 118th Congress. It’s the first time the number of children of immigrants in Congress has decreased since the Center began tracking this information for the 115th Congress. Lawmakers who have at least one immigrant parent currently make up about 11% of all voting members.
Of the voting members of Congress who are immigrants or children of immigrants, Democrats (60) outnumber Republicans (19), continuing recent trends. One is an independent: Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.
In this Congress, 11 newly elected members are foreign born or have an immigrant parent. Democrat Andy Kim of New Jersey is the first Korean American senator, and Arizona Rep. Yassamin Ansari is the first Iranian Democrat to serve in the House. Arizona Rep. Abraham Hamadeh, the son of Syrian immigrants, and Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno, a Colombian immigrant, are the only Republicans in this group.
Immigrants and children of immigrants trace their roots to 37 places around the world. The most common place of origin is Mexico: 19 members have family heritage there. Seven trace their roots to Cuba, six to India and five to Germany.
Nearly half of foreign-born lawmakers or those with immigrant parents represent Western states (38 of 80), including 20 who represent California. Smaller numbers represent Florida (7) and Illinois (6).
Under the U.S. Constitution, anyone taking office in the House must have been a U.S. citizen for seven years or more, be age 25 or older, and live in the state where they are elected. Nine years of citizenship are required to serve in the Senate, and the member must be 30 or older and live in the represented state when elected.
If you know of a congressional legislator not included on our list, email info@pewresearch.org.
Coverage of previous Congresses
- Immigrants and children of immigrants make up at least 15% of the 118th Congress
- Immigrants and children of immigrants make up at least 14% of the 117th Congress
- In 116th Congress, at least 13% of lawmakers are immigrants or the children of immigrants
- Immigrants or children of immigrants make up at least 12% of 115th Congress
|Name (Last name, First)
|Immigrant or child of an immigrant
|Place of origin
|Political party
|Office
|State
|Durbin, Dick
|Child
|Mother: Lithuania
|Democrat
|Senate
|IL
|Duckworth, Tammy
|Child
|Mother: Thailand
|Democrat
|Senate
|IL
|Peters, Gary
|Child
|Mother: France
|Democrat
|Senate
|MI
|Moreno, Bernie
|Immigrant
|Colombia
|Republican
|Senate
|OH
|Thune, John
|Child
|Mother: Canada
|Republican
|Senate
|SD
|Blumenthal, Richard
|Child
|Father: Germany
|Democrat
|Senate
|CT
|Kim, Andy
|Child
|Both parents: South Korea
|Democrat
|Senate
|NJ
|Sanders, Bernie
|Child
|Father: Poland
|Independent
|Senate
|VT
|Ossoff, Jon
|Child
|Mother: Australia
|Democrat
|Senate
|GA
|Cruz, Ted
|Child
|Father: Cuba
|Republican
|Senate
|TX
|Gallego, Ruben
|Child
|Mother: Colombia; Father: Mexico
|Democrat
|Senate
|AZ
|Padilla, Alex
|Child
|Both parents: Mexico
|Democrat
|Senate
|CA
|Bennet, Michael
|Child
|Mother: Poland
|Democrat
|Senate
|CO
|Schatz, Brian
|Child
|Father: Canada
|Democrat
|Senate
|HI
|Hirono, Mazie
|Immigrant
|Japan
|Democrat
|Senate
|HI
|Risch, Jim
|Child
|Father: Germany
|Republican
|Senate
|ID
|Heinrich, Martin
|Child
|Father: Germany
|Democrat
|Senate
|NM
|Wyden, Ron
|Child
|Both parents: Germany
|Democrat
|Senate
|OR
|Ramirez, Delia
|Child
|Both parents: Guatemala
|Democrat
|House
|IL
|Krishnamoorthi, Raja
|Immigrant
|India
|Democrat
|House
|IL
|Garcia, Chuy
|Immigrant
|Mexico
|Democrat
|House
|IL
|Schakowsky, Janice
|Child
|Mother: Russia; Father: Lithuania
|Democrat
|House
|IL
|Spartz, Victoria
|Immigrant
|Ukraine
|Republican
|House
|IN
|Thanedar, Shri
|Immigrant
|India
|Democrat
|House
|MI
|Tlaib, Rashida
|Child
|Both parents: Palestinian territories
|Democrat
|House
|MI
|Omar, Ilhan
|Immigrant
|Somalia
|Democrat
|House
|MN
|DeLauro, Rosa
|Child
|Father: Italy
|Democrat
|House
|CT
|Meng, Grace
|Child
|Both parents: China/Taiwan
|Democrat
|House
|NY
|Malliotakis, Nicole
|Child
|Mother: Cuba; Father: Greece
|Republican
|House
|NY
|Espaillat, Adriano
|Immigrant
|Dominican Republic
|Democrat
|House
|NY
|Suozzi, Thomas
|Child
|Father: Italy
|Republican
|House
|NY
|Clarke, Yvette
|Child
|Both parents: Jamaica
|Democrat
|House
|NY
|Boyle, Brendan
|Child
|Father: Ireland
|Democrat
|House
|PA
|Houlahan, Chrissy
|Child
|Father: Poland
|Democrat
|House
|PA
|Amo, Gabe
|Child
|Mother: Liberia; Father: Ghana
|Democrat
|House
|RI
|Balint, Becca
|Child
|Father: Germany
|Democrat
|House
|VT
|Frost, Maxwell Alejandro
|Child
|Mother: Cuba
|Democrat
|House
|FL
|Diaz-Balart, Mario
|Child
|Both parents: Cuba
|Republican
|House
|FL
|Salazar, Maria Elvira
|Child
|Both parents: Cuba
|Republican
|House
|FL
|Gimenez, Carlos
|Immigrant
|Cuba
|Republican
|House
|FL
|Cherfilus-McCormick, Sheila
|Child
|Both parents: Haiti
|Democrat
|House
|FL
|Luna, Anna Paulina
|Child
|Father: Mexico
|Republican
|House
|FL
|Hoyer, Steny
|Child
|Father: Denmark
|Democrat
|House
|MD
|Harris, Andy
|Child
|Mother: Ukraine; Father: Hungary
|Republican
|House
|MD
|Bice, Stephanie
|Child
|Father: Iran
|Republican
|House
|OK
|Cuellar, Henry
|Child
|Father: Mexico
|Democrat
|House
|TX
|Casar, Greg
|Child
|Both parents: Mexico
|Democrat
|House
|TX
|Subramanyam, Suhas
|Child
|Both parents: India
|Democrat
|House
|VA
|Vindman, Eugene
|Immigrant
|Ukraine
|Democrat
|House
|VA
|Ansari, Yassamin
|Child
|Both parents: Iran
|Democrat
|House
|AZ
|Grijalva, Raul
|Child
|Father: Mexico
|Democrat
|House
|AZ
|Ciscomani, Juan
|Immigrant
|Mexico
|Republican
|House
|AZ
|Hamadeh, Abraham
|Child
|Both parents: Syria
|Republican
|House
|AZ
|Chu, Judy
|Child
|Mother: China
|Democrat
|House
|CA
|Fong, Vince
|Child
|Both parents: China
|Republican
|House
|CA
|Torres, Norma
|Immigrant
|Guatemala
|Democrat
|House
|CA
|Bera, Ami
|Child
|Both parents: India
|Democrat
|House
|CA
|Khanna, Ro
|Child
|Both parents: India
|Democrat
|House
|CA
|Carbajal, Salud
|Immigrant
|Mexico
|Democrat
|House
|CA
|Ruiz, Raul
|Immigrant
|Mexico
|Democrat
|House
|CA
|Gomez, Jimmy
|Child
|Both parents: Mexico
|Democrat
|House
|CA
|Sanchez, Linda
|Child
|Both parents: Mexico
|Democrat
|House
|CA
|Barragan, Nanette
|Child
|Both parents: Mexico
|Democrat
|House
|CA
|Correa, Lou
|Child
|Both parents: Mexico
|Democrat
|House
|CA
|Vargas, Juan
|Child
|Both parents: Mexico
|Democrat
|House
|CA
|Rivas, Luz
|Child
|Both parents: Mexico
|Democrat
|House
|CA
|Garcia, Robert
|Immigrant
|Peru
|Democrat
|House
|CA
|Valadao, David
|Child
|Both parents: Portugal
|Republican
|House
|CA
|Min, Dave
|Child
|Both parents: South Korea
|Democrat
|House
|CA
|Kim, Young
|Immigrant
|South Korea
|Republican
|House
|CA
|Lieu, Ted
|Immigrant
|Taiwan
|Democrat
|House
|CA
|Tran, Derek
|Child
|Both parents: Vietnam
|Democrat
|House
|CA
|Neguse, Joe
|Child
|Both parents: Eritrea
|Democrat
|House
|CO
|Horsford, Steven
|Child
|Mother: Trinidad and Tobago
|Democrat
|House
|NV
|Vasquez, Gabe
|Child
|Both parents: Mexico
|Democrat
|House
|NM
|Salinas, Andrea
|Child
|Father: Mexico
|Democrat
|House
|OR
|Jayapal, Pramila
|Immigrant
|India
|Democrat
|House
|WA
|Gluesenkamp Perez, Marie
|Child
|Father: Mexico
|Democrat
|House
|WA
|Strickland, Marilyn
|Immigrant
|South Korea
|Democrat
|House
|WA
CORRECTION (Feb. 27, 2025): Due to a technical problem, an earlier version of this analysis included a sortable table that transposed the biographical information of several members of Congress. The table has been corrected.