Immigrants and children of immigrants make up at least 15% of 119th Congress

From left: New Jersey Sen. Andy Kim, the son of Korean immigrants; Arizona Rep. Yassamin Ansari, the daughter of Iranian immigrants; Arizona Rep. Abe Hamadeh, the son of Syrian immigrants; California Rep. Luz Rivas, the daughter of Mexican immigrants; and Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno, a Colombian immigrant. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)
Immigrants and children of immigrants make up at least 15% of the current U.S. Congress, according to a Pew Research Center analysis. This share has not changed from the last Congress, making it the first time in the past four Congresses that there has not been an increase in the share or number of immigrants and children of immigrants.

In total, at least 80 lawmakers are foreign born or have at least one parent who was born in another country, including 61 in the House and 19 in the Senate. Our count uses voting members’ biographical information from the Congressional Research Service, news articles, congressional offices and other sources as of Jan. 3, 2025, the first day of the new Congress.

How we did this

This Pew Research Center analysis examines congressional lawmakers’ birthplaces and their parents’ heritage. It is based on information from the Congressional Research Service, congressional and genealogical records, news stories, obituaries, candidate statements, and communications with congressional staff.

Our count does not include members of Congress who were born outside the United States to American parents and gained U.S. citizenship after meeting legal requirements. Our tally also excludes members who were born (or whose parents were born) in U.S. territories such as Puerto Rico, or on U.S. military bases outside of the country.

Our analysis reflects the 533 voting members of the 119th Congress seated as of Jan. 3, 2025, the first day of the new Congress. It does not include the vacant Florida House seat previously held by former Rep. Matt Gaetz; the West Virginia Senate seat assumed by Jim Justice on Jan. 14; or the Florida Senate seat assumed by Ashley Moody on Jan. 21.

The 2024 share of immigrants in the U.S. population is a Pew Research Center estimate based on monthly 2024 Current Population Survey data, averaged across the 12 monthly surveys.

If you know of a congressional legislator not included on our list, email info@pewresearch.org.

The number of foreign-born lawmakers in Congress has increased to 19, with two in the Senate and 17 in the House. The share of immigrants in Congress (4%) remains lower than historical highs, and it’s lower than immigrants’ share of the U.S. population overall (15.4% in 2024).

A line chart showing that foreign-born share of U.S. Congress remains below historical highs.

Children of immigrants account for at least 61 lawmakers – 44 in the House and 17 in the Senate. This is down from at least 63 in the 118th Congress. It’s the first time the number of children of immigrants in Congress has decreased since the Center began tracking this information for the 115th Congress. Lawmakers who have at least one immigrant parent currently make up about 11% of all voting members.

Of the voting members of Congress who are immigrants or children of immigrants, Democrats (60) outnumber Republicans (19), continuing recent trends. One is an independent: Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

In this Congress, 11 newly elected members are foreign born or have an immigrant parent. Democrat Andy Kim of New Jersey is the first Korean American senator, and Arizona Rep. Yassamin Ansari is the first Iranian Democrat to serve in the House. Arizona Rep. Abraham Hamadeh, the son of Syrian immigrants, and Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno, a Colombian immigrant, are the only Republicans in this group.

Immigrants and children of immigrants trace their roots to 37 places around the world. The most common place of origin is Mexico: 19 members have family heritage there. Seven trace their roots to Cuba, six to India and five to Germany.

A world map showing that immigrants and children of immigrants trace heritage to 37 places; Mexico is most common.
A bar chart showing that Nearly half of all immigrants, children of immigrants in the 119th Congress represent Western states.

Nearly half of foreign-born lawmakers or those with immigrant parents represent Western states (38 of 80), including 20 who represent California. Smaller numbers represent Florida (7) and Illinois (6).

Under the U.S. Constitution, anyone taking office in the House must have been a U.S. citizen for seven years or more, be age 25 or older, and live in the state where they are elected. Nine years of citizenship are required to serve in the Senate, and the member must be 30 or older and live in the represented state when elected.

Coverage of previous Congresses

Name (Last name, First)Immigrant or child of an immigrantPlace of originPolitical partyOfficeState
Durbin, DickChildMother: LithuaniaDemocratSenateIL
Duckworth, TammyChildMother: ThailandDemocratSenateIL
Peters, GaryChildMother: FranceDemocratSenateMI
Moreno, BernieImmigrantColombiaRepublicanSenateOH
Thune, JohnChildMother: CanadaRepublicanSenateSD
Blumenthal, RichardChildFather: GermanyDemocratSenateCT
Kim, AndyChildBoth parents: South KoreaDemocratSenateNJ
Sanders, BernieChildFather: PolandIndependentSenateVT
Ossoff, JonChildMother: AustraliaDemocratSenateGA
Cruz, TedChildFather: CubaRepublicanSenateTX
Gallego, RubenChildMother: Colombia; Father: MexicoDemocratSenateAZ
Padilla, AlexChildBoth parents: MexicoDemocratSenateCA
Bennet, MichaelChildMother: PolandDemocratSenateCO
Schatz, BrianChildFather: CanadaDemocratSenateHI
Hirono, MazieImmigrantJapanDemocratSenateHI
Risch, JimChildFather: GermanyRepublicanSenateID
Heinrich, MartinChildFather: GermanyDemocratSenateNM
Wyden, RonChildBoth parents: GermanyDemocratSenateOR
Ramirez, DeliaChildBoth parents: GuatemalaDemocratHouseIL
Krishnamoorthi, RajaImmigrantIndiaDemocratHouseIL
Garcia, ChuyImmigrantMexicoDemocratHouseIL
Schakowsky, JaniceChildMother: Russia; Father: LithuaniaDemocratHouseIL
Spartz, VictoriaImmigrantUkraineRepublicanHouseIN
Thanedar, ShriImmigrantIndiaDemocratHouseMI
Tlaib, RashidaChildBoth parents: Palestinian territoriesDemocratHouseMI
Omar, IlhanImmigrantSomaliaDemocratHouseMN
DeLauro, RosaChildFather: ItalyDemocratHouseCT
Meng, GraceChildBoth parents: China/TaiwanDemocratHouseNY
Malliotakis, NicoleChildMother: Cuba; Father: GreeceRepublicanHouseNY
Espaillat, AdrianoImmigrantDominican RepublicDemocratHouseNY
Suozzi, ThomasChildFather: ItalyRepublicanHouseNY
Clarke, YvetteChildBoth parents: JamaicaDemocratHouseNY
Boyle, BrendanChildFather: IrelandDemocratHousePA
Houlahan, ChrissyChildFather: PolandDemocratHousePA
Amo, GabeChildMother: Liberia; Father: GhanaDemocratHouseRI
Balint, BeccaChildFather: GermanyDemocratHouseVT
Frost, Maxwell AlejandroChildMother: CubaDemocratHouseFL
Diaz-Balart, MarioChildBoth parents: CubaRepublicanHouseFL
Salazar, Maria ElviraChildBoth parents: CubaRepublicanHouseFL
Gimenez, CarlosImmigrantCubaRepublicanHouseFL
Cherfilus-McCormick, SheilaChildBoth parents: HaitiDemocratHouseFL
Luna, Anna PaulinaChildFather: MexicoRepublicanHouseFL
Hoyer, StenyChildFather: DenmarkDemocratHouseMD
Harris, AndyChildMother: Ukraine; Father: HungaryRepublicanHouseMD
Bice, StephanieChildFather: IranRepublicanHouseOK
Cuellar, HenryChildFather: MexicoDemocratHouseTX
Casar, GregChildBoth parents: MexicoDemocratHouseTX
Subramanyam, SuhasChildBoth parents: IndiaDemocratHouseVA
Vindman, EugeneImmigrantUkraineDemocratHouseVA
Ansari, YassaminChildBoth parents: IranDemocratHouseAZ
Grijalva, RaulChildFather: MexicoDemocratHouseAZ
Ciscomani, JuanImmigrantMexicoRepublicanHouseAZ
Hamadeh, AbrahamChildBoth parents: SyriaRepublicanHouseAZ
Chu, JudyChildMother: ChinaDemocratHouseCA
Fong, VinceChildBoth parents: ChinaRepublicanHouseCA
Torres, NormaImmigrantGuatemalaDemocratHouseCA
Bera, AmiChildBoth parents: IndiaDemocratHouseCA
Khanna, RoChildBoth parents: IndiaDemocratHouseCA
Carbajal, SaludImmigrantMexicoDemocratHouseCA
Ruiz, RaulImmigrantMexicoDemocratHouseCA
Gomez, JimmyChildBoth parents: MexicoDemocratHouseCA
Sanchez, LindaChildBoth parents: MexicoDemocratHouseCA
Barragan, NanetteChildBoth parents: MexicoDemocratHouseCA
Correa, LouChildBoth parents: MexicoDemocratHouseCA
Vargas, JuanChildBoth parents: MexicoDemocratHouseCA
Rivas, LuzChildBoth parents: MexicoDemocratHouseCA
Garcia, RobertImmigrantPeruDemocratHouseCA
Valadao, DavidChildBoth parents: PortugalRepublicanHouseCA
Min, DaveChildBoth parents: South KoreaDemocratHouseCA
Kim, YoungImmigrantSouth KoreaRepublicanHouseCA
Lieu, TedImmigrantTaiwanDemocratHouseCA
Tran, DerekChildBoth parents: VietnamDemocratHouseCA
Neguse, JoeChildBoth parents: EritreaDemocratHouseCO
Horsford, StevenChildMother: Trinidad and TobagoDemocratHouseNV
Vasquez, GabeChildBoth parents: MexicoDemocratHouseNM
Salinas, AndreaChildFather: MexicoDemocratHouseOR
Jayapal, PramilaImmigrantIndiaDemocratHouseWA
Gluesenkamp Perez, MarieChildFather: MexicoDemocratHouseWA
Strickland, MarilynImmigrantSouth KoreaDemocratHouseWA

CORRECTION (Feb. 27, 2025): Due to a technical problem, an earlier version of this analysis included a sortable table that transposed the biographical information of several members of Congress. The table has been corrected.

