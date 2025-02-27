Immigrants and children of immigrants make up at least 15% of 119th Congress

From left: New Jersey Sen. Andy Kim, the son of Korean immigrants; Arizona Rep. Yassamin Ansari, the daughter of Iranian immigrants; Arizona Rep. Abe Hamadeh, the son of Syrian immigrants; California Rep. Luz Rivas, the daughter of Mexican immigrants; and Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno, a Colombian immigrant. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)

Immigrants and children of immigrants make up at least 15% of the current U.S. Congress, according to a Pew Research Center analysis. This share has not changed from the last Congress, making it the first time in the past four Congresses that there has not been an increase in the share or number of immigrants and children of immigrants.

In total, at least 80 lawmakers are foreign born or have at least one parent who was born in another country, including 61 in the House and 19 in the Senate. Our count uses voting members’ biographical information from the Congressional Research Service, news articles, congressional offices and other sources as of Jan. 3, 2025, the first day of the new Congress.

How we did this This Pew Research Center analysis examines congressional lawmakers’ birthplaces and their parents’ heritage. It is based on information from the Congressional Research Service, congressional and genealogical records, news stories, obituaries, candidate statements, and communications with congressional staff. Our count does not include members of Congress who were born outside the United States to American parents and gained U.S. citizenship after meeting legal requirements. Our tally also excludes members who were born (or whose parents were born) in U.S. territories such as Puerto Rico, or on U.S. military bases outside of the country. Our analysis reflects the 533 voting members of the 119th Congress seated as of Jan. 3, 2025, the first day of the new Congress. It does not include the vacant Florida House seat previously held by former Rep. Matt Gaetz; the West Virginia Senate seat assumed by Jim Justice on Jan. 14; or the Florida Senate seat assumed by Ashley Moody on Jan. 21. The 2024 share of immigrants in the U.S. population is a Pew Research Center estimate based on monthly 2024 Current Population Survey data, averaged across the 12 monthly surveys. If you know of a congressional legislator not included on our list, email info@pewresearch.org.

The number of foreign-born lawmakers in Congress has increased to 19, with two in the Senate and 17 in the House. The share of immigrants in Congress (4%) remains lower than historical highs, and it’s lower than immigrants’ share of the U.S. population overall (15.4% in 2024).

Children of immigrants account for at least 61 lawmakers – 44 in the House and 17 in the Senate. This is down from at least 63 in the 118th Congress. It’s the first time the number of children of immigrants in Congress has decreased since the Center began tracking this information for the 115th Congress. Lawmakers who have at least one immigrant parent currently make up about 11% of all voting members.

Of the voting members of Congress who are immigrants or children of immigrants, Democrats (60) outnumber Republicans (19), continuing recent trends. One is an independent: Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

In this Congress, 11 newly elected members are foreign born or have an immigrant parent. Democrat Andy Kim of New Jersey is the first Korean American senator, and Arizona Rep. Yassamin Ansari is the first Iranian Democrat to serve in the House. Arizona Rep. Abraham Hamadeh, the son of Syrian immigrants, and Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno, a Colombian immigrant, are the only Republicans in this group.

Immigrants and children of immigrants trace their roots to 37 places around the world. The most common place of origin is Mexico: 19 members have family heritage there. Seven trace their roots to Cuba, six to India and five to Germany.

Nearly half of foreign-born lawmakers or those with immigrant parents represent Western states (38 of 80), including 20 who represent California. Smaller numbers represent Florida (7) and Illinois (6).

Under the U.S. Constitution, anyone taking office in the House must have been a U.S. citizen for seven years or more, be age 25 or older, and live in the state where they are elected. Nine years of citizenship are required to serve in the Senate, and the member must be 30 or older and live in the represented state when elected.

If you know of a congressional legislator not included on our list, email info@pewresearch.org.

Name (Last name, First) Immigrant or child of an immigrant Place of origin Political party Office State Durbin, Dick Child Mother: Lithuania Democrat Senate IL Duckworth, Tammy Child Mother: Thailand Democrat Senate IL Peters, Gary Child Mother: France Democrat Senate MI Moreno, Bernie Immigrant Colombia Republican Senate OH Thune, John Child Mother: Canada Republican Senate SD Blumenthal, Richard Child Father: Germany Democrat Senate CT Kim, Andy Child Both parents: South Korea Democrat Senate NJ Sanders, Bernie Child Father: Poland Independent Senate VT Ossoff, Jon Child Mother: Australia Democrat Senate GA Cruz, Ted Child Father: Cuba Republican Senate TX Gallego, Ruben Child Mother: Colombia; Father: Mexico Democrat Senate AZ Padilla, Alex Child Both parents: Mexico Democrat Senate CA Bennet, Michael Child Mother: Poland Democrat Senate CO Schatz, Brian Child Father: Canada Democrat Senate HI Hirono, Mazie Immigrant Japan Democrat Senate HI Risch, Jim Child Father: Germany Republican Senate ID Heinrich, Martin Child Father: Germany Democrat Senate NM Wyden, Ron Child Both parents: Germany Democrat Senate OR Ramirez, Delia Child Both parents: Guatemala Democrat House IL Krishnamoorthi, Raja Immigrant India Democrat House IL Garcia, Chuy Immigrant Mexico Democrat House IL Schakowsky, Janice Child Mother: Russia; Father: Lithuania Democrat House IL Spartz, Victoria Immigrant Ukraine Republican House IN Thanedar, Shri Immigrant India Democrat House MI Tlaib, Rashida Child Both parents: Palestinian territories Democrat House MI Omar, Ilhan Immigrant Somalia Democrat House MN DeLauro, Rosa Child Father: Italy Democrat House CT Meng, Grace Child Both parents: China/Taiwan Democrat House NY Malliotakis, Nicole Child Mother: Cuba; Father: Greece Republican House NY Espaillat, Adriano Immigrant Dominican Republic Democrat House NY Suozzi, Thomas Child Father: Italy Republican House NY Clarke, Yvette Child Both parents: Jamaica Democrat House NY Boyle, Brendan Child Father: Ireland Democrat House PA Houlahan, Chrissy Child Father: Poland Democrat House PA Amo, Gabe Child Mother: Liberia; Father: Ghana Democrat House RI Balint, Becca Child Father: Germany Democrat House VT Frost, Maxwell Alejandro Child Mother: Cuba Democrat House FL Diaz-Balart, Mario Child Both parents: Cuba Republican House FL Salazar, Maria Elvira Child Both parents: Cuba Republican House FL Gimenez, Carlos Immigrant Cuba Republican House FL Cherfilus-McCormick, Sheila Child Both parents: Haiti Democrat House FL Luna, Anna Paulina Child Father: Mexico Republican House FL Hoyer, Steny Child Father: Denmark Democrat House MD Harris, Andy Child Mother: Ukraine; Father: Hungary Republican House MD Bice, Stephanie Child Father: Iran Republican House OK Cuellar, Henry Child Father: Mexico Democrat House TX Casar, Greg Child Both parents: Mexico Democrat House TX Subramanyam, Suhas Child Both parents: India Democrat House VA Vindman, Eugene Immigrant Ukraine Democrat House VA Ansari, Yassamin Child Both parents: Iran Democrat House AZ Grijalva, Raul Child Father: Mexico Democrat House AZ Ciscomani, Juan Immigrant Mexico Republican House AZ Hamadeh, Abraham Child Both parents: Syria Republican House AZ Chu, Judy Child Mother: China Democrat House CA Fong, Vince Child Both parents: China Republican House CA Torres, Norma Immigrant Guatemala Democrat House CA Bera, Ami Child Both parents: India Democrat House CA Khanna, Ro Child Both parents: India Democrat House CA Carbajal, Salud Immigrant Mexico Democrat House CA Ruiz, Raul Immigrant Mexico Democrat House CA Gomez, Jimmy Child Both parents: Mexico Democrat House CA Sanchez, Linda Child Both parents: Mexico Democrat House CA Barragan, Nanette Child Both parents: Mexico Democrat House CA Correa, Lou Child Both parents: Mexico Democrat House CA Vargas, Juan Child Both parents: Mexico Democrat House CA Rivas, Luz Child Both parents: Mexico Democrat House CA Garcia, Robert Immigrant Peru Democrat House CA Valadao, David Child Both parents: Portugal Republican House CA Min, Dave Child Both parents: South Korea Democrat House CA Kim, Young Immigrant South Korea Republican House CA Lieu, Ted Immigrant Taiwan Democrat House CA Tran, Derek Child Both parents: Vietnam Democrat House CA Neguse, Joe Child Both parents: Eritrea Democrat House CO Horsford, Steven Child Mother: Trinidad and Tobago Democrat House NV Vasquez, Gabe Child Both parents: Mexico Democrat House NM Salinas, Andrea Child Father: Mexico Democrat House OR Jayapal, Pramila Immigrant India Democrat House WA Gluesenkamp Perez, Marie Child Father: Mexico Democrat House WA Strickland, Marilyn Immigrant South Korea Democrat House WA

CORRECTION (Feb. 27, 2025): Due to a technical problem, an earlier version of this analysis included a sortable table that transposed the biographical information of several members of Congress. The table has been corrected.