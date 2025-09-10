Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Most Americans Don’t Believe God Played a Role in Recent Presidential Election Outcomes

Acknowledgments

By

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals.

Primary researcher

Chip Rotolo, Research Associate

Research team

Alan Cooperman, Director, Religion Research
Gregory A. Smith, Senior Associate Director, Religion Research           
Besheer Mohamed, Principal Researcher
Becka A. Alper, Senior Researcher
Patricia Tevington, Research Associate          
Asta Kallo, Research Assistant
Meghan Rustemeyer, Research Assistant
Isaac Lamoreaux, Research Assistant

Methods team          

Ashley Amaya, Associate Director, Survey Methods
Andrew Mercer, Principal Methodologist
Courtney Kennedy, Vice President, Methods and Innovation
Dorene Asare-Marfo, Senior Panel Manager
Dana Popky, Associate Panel Manager
Anna Brown, Research Methodologist
Arnold Lau, Research Methodologist                         

Editorial and graphic design

Jeff Diamant, Senior Writer/Editor
Rebecca Leppert, Editorial Specialist
Bill Webster, Senior Information Graphics Designer
Alissa Scheller, Senior Information Graphics Designer

Communications and web publishing

Justine Coleman, Associate Digital Producer
Reem Nadeem, Digital Producer
Hannah Taber, Communications Manager
Maya Pottiger, Communications Associate

