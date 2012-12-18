Worldwide, there are an estimated 58 million members of other religions, accounting for nearly 1% of the global population. The “other religions” category is diverse and comprises groups not classified elsewhere. This category includes followers of religions that are not specifically measured in surveys and censuses in most countries: the Baha’i faith, Taoism, Jainism, Shintoism, Sikhism, Tenrikyo, Wicca, Zoroastrianism and many others. Because of the paucity of census and survey data, the Pew Forum has not estimated the size of individual religions within this category, though some estimates from other sources are provided in the Spotlight on Other Religions sidebar below.

Members of other world religions are heavily concentrated in the Asia-Pacific region (89%). The remainder is divided among North America (4%), sub-Saharan Africa (3%), Latin America and the Caribbean (2%), Europe (2%) and the Middle East and North Africa (less than 1%).

Although the majority of members of other religions live in Asia and the Pacific, only about 1% of the people in the region adhere to these faiths. In the remaining regions, members of other religions make up less than 1% of the population.

India has the largest share (47%) of all members of other religions, including millions of Sikhs and Jains. Outside India, the largest shares of people who belong to faiths in the “other religion” category are in China (16%), Japan (10%), Taiwan (7%), North Korea (5%) and the United States (3%).

Adherents of “other religions” do not make up a majority of the population in any country.

Median Age

Globally, members of other religions are older (median age of 32) than the overall global population (median age of 28). Reliable regional data on the median age of followers of other world religions is available only for Asia and the Pacific, where it is 33, four years older than the overall regional median (29).