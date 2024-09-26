How people in Latin America and the U.S. view Pope Francis

This Pew Research Center analysis explores public attitudes toward Pope Francis among adults in six Latin American countries and the United States.

This analysis draws on nationally representative surveys of 6,234 adults in Latin America conducted from Jan. 22 to April 27, 2024, in Spanish and Portuguese. Surveys were conducted face-to-face in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

In the United States, we surveyed 12,693 respondents from Feb. 13 to 25, 2024. Most of the survey’s respondents (10,642) are members of the American Trends Panel, an online survey panel recruited through national random sampling of residential addresses, which gives nearly all U.S. adults a chance of selection.

The remaining respondents (2,051) are members of three other panels: the Ipsos KnowledgePanel, the NORC Amerispeak Panel and the SSRS Opinion Panel. All three are national survey panels recruited through random sampling (not “opt-in” polls). We used these additional panels to ensure that the survey would have enough Jewish and Muslim respondents to be able to report on their views. (While Jewish and Muslim respondents are not discussed in this particular analysis, they are discussed in other products based on this survey.)

The U.S. data is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education, religious affiliation and other categories.

For more information about the U.S. data, refer to the ATP’s methodology and the methodology for our previous report that focused on opinions among U.S. Catholics. Here are the U.S. trend questions, along with responses, used in this analysis.

For the Latin American data, here is the question used for the analysis, along with responses, and the survey methodology.

This analysis was produced by Pew Research Center as part of the Pew-Templeton Global Religious Futures project, which analyzes religious change and its impact on societies around the world. Funding for the Global Religious Futures project comes from The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John Templeton Foundation (grant 63095). This publication does not necessarily reflect the views of the John Templeton Foundation.