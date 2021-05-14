The analysis in this report is based on a nationally representative online survey conducted by Pew Research Center Jan. 3-13, 2020, among a sample of 3,535 adults 18 years of age or older residing in the United States. This included an oversample of 175 U.S.-born Hispanics and 243 foreign-born Hispanics. The survey was conducted by Ipsos Public Affairs in English and Spanish using KnowledgePanel, its nationally representative online research panel.

KnowledgePanel members are recruited through probability sampling methods and include both those with internet access and those who did not have internet access at the time of their recruitment (KnowledgePanel provides internet access for those who do not have it and, if needed, a device to access the internet when they join the panel). A combination of random-digit dialing (RDD) and address-based sampling (ABS) methodologies have been used to recruit panel members (in 2009 KnowledgePanel switched its sampling methodology for recruiting panel members from RDD to ABS). The panel includes households with landlines and cellular phones, including those only with cellphones, and those without a phone. Both the RDD and ABS samples were provided by Marketing Systems Group.

KnowledgePanel continually recruits new panel members throughout the year to offset panel attrition as people leave the panel. All active adult members of the Ipsos panel were eligible for inclusion in this study. In all, 5,797 panelists were invited to take part in the survey, for a study completion rate of 61.2%. All sampled members received an initial email to notify them of the survey and provide a link to the survey questionnaire. Additional follow-up reminders were sent to those who had not yet responded as needed.

The cumulative response rate accounting for nonresponse to the recruitment surveys and attrition is 4.0%. The break-off rate among panelists who logged onto the survey and completed at least one item is 5.4%.

The data were weighted in a multistep process that begins with a base weight incorporating the respondents’ original selection probability. The next step in the weighting uses an iterative technique that aligns the sample to population benchmarks on the dimensions listed in the accompanying table.

Sampling errors and test of statistical significance take into account the effect of weighting. Interviews are conducted in both English and Spanish.

In addition to sampling error, one should bear in mind that question wording and practical difficulties in conducting surveys can introduce error or bias into the findings of opinion polls.

The following table shows the unweighted sample sizes and the error attributable to sampling that would be expected at the 95% level of confidence for different groups in the survey:

Sample sizes and sampling errors for other subgroups are available upon request.

Coding of open-ended origin responses

Origins provided in the write-in boxes for those who selected White, Black or “some other race” were coded into five geographic regions according to the country they corresponded with, under the following framework. Mentions of “African American” were coded separately. Up to two mentions of a geographic region were coded, so the totals may add to greater than 100%.

Americas

American

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Aruba

Bahamas

Barbados

British Virgin Islands

Caribbean Netherlands

Cayman Islands

Cuba

Curacao

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Grenada

Guadeloupe

Haiti

Jamaica

Martinique

Montserrat

Puerto Rico

Sint Maarten

St. Barthelemy

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Martin

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Trinidad and Tobago

Turks and Caicos Islands

U.S. Virgin Islands

Belize

Costa Rica

El Salvador

Guatemala

Hispanic

Honduras

Latino

Mexico

Nicaragua

Panama

Argentina

Bolivia

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Ecuador

Falkland Islands (Malvinas)

French Guiana

Guyana

Paraguay

Peru

Suriname

Uruguay

Venezuela

Bermuda

Canada

Greenland

St. Pierre and Miquelon

United States

Asia

Azerbaijan

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Tajikistan

Turkmenistan

Uzbekistan

Brunei

Burma (Myanmar)

Cambodia

China

Hong Kong

Indonesia

Japan

Laos

Macao

Malaysia

Mongolia

North Korea

Papua New Guinea

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Timor-Leste

Vietnam

American Samoa

Australia

Cook Islands

Federated States of Micronesia

Fiji

French Polynesia

Guam

Kiribati

Marshall Islands

Nauru

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Niue

Northern Mariana Islands

Palau

Samoa

Solomon Islands

Tokelau

Tonga

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

Wallis and Futuna

Afghanistan

Bangladesh

Bhutan

India

Maldives

Nepal

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

Europe

Albania

Armenia

Belarus

Bosnia-Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Caucasian

Croatia

Czech Republic

Estonia

Georgia

Hungary

Kosovo

Latvia

Lithuania

Moldova

Montenegro

North Macedonia

Poland

Romania

Russia

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Ukraine

Andorra

Austria

Belgium

Channel Islands

Cyprus

Denmark

Faeroe Islands

Finland

France

Germany

Gibraltar

Greece

Iceland

Ireland

Isle of Man

Italy

Liechtenstein

Luxembourg

Malta

Monaco

Netherlands

Norway

Portugal

San Marino

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom

Vatican City

Middle East-North Africa

Algeria

Libya

Morocco

Sudan

Tunisia

Western Sahara

Bahrain

Egypt

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Jordan

Kuwait

Lebanon

Oman

Palestinian territories

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Syria

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Yemen

Sub-Saharan Africa

Angola

Benin

Botswana

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cameroon

Cape Verde

Central African Republic

Chad

Comoros

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Djibouti

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Ethiopia

Gabon

Gambia

Ghana

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Ivory Coast

Kenya

Lesotho

Liberia

Madagascar

Malawi

Mali

Mauritania

Mauritius

Mayotte

Mozambique

Namibia

Niger

Nigeria

Republic of the Congo

Reunion

Rwanda

Sao Tome and Principe

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

South Africa

South Sudan

Swaziland

Tanzania

Togo

Uganda

Zambia

Zimbabwe