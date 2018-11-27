- Report
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U.S. Unauthorized Immigrant Total Dips to Lowest Level in a Decade
Appendix C: Additional tables
Table of Contents
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- U.S. Unauthorized Immigrant Total Dips to Lowest Level in a Decade
- 1. Unauthorized immigrants became a smaller share of U.S. foreign-born population
- 2. Unauthorized immigrants are more likely to be long-term residents
- 3. Most unauthorized immigrants live with family members
- 4. Unauthorized immigrant workforce is smaller, but with more women
- 5. Numbers fall in U.S. states with the largest unauthorized immigrant populations
- Acknowledgments
- Methodology
- Appendix A: References
- Appendix B: Additional maps
- Appendix C: Additional tables