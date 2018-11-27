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U.S. Unauthorized Immigrant Total Dips to Lowest Level in a Decade

Appendix C: Additional tables

By and
Table of Contents
  1. U.S. Unauthorized Immigrant Total Dips to Lowest Level in a Decade
  2. 1. Unauthorized immigrants became a smaller share of U.S. foreign-born population
  3. 2. Unauthorized immigrants are more likely to be long-term residents
  4. 3. Most unauthorized immigrants live with family members
  5. 4. Unauthorized immigrant workforce is smaller, but with more women
  6. 5. Numbers fall in U.S. states with the largest unauthorized immigrant populations
  7. Acknowledgments
  8. Methodology
  9. Appendix A: References
  10. Appendix B: Additional maps
  11. Appendix C: Additional tables
Table showing the estimates of the unauthorized immigrant population by state in selected years between 1990 and 2016.
Table showing the estimates of unauthorized immigrants in the total population, labor force and foreign-born population by state in 2016.
Table showing top countries of birth of unauthorized immigrants by state in 2016.
Table showing the estimates of unauthorized immigrants by birth region for selected years between 1990 and 2016.
Table showing estimates of unauthorized immigrants for largest birth countries for selected years between 1990 and 2016.
Table showing major occupation groups by nativity and status in 2016.
Table showing major industry groups by nativity and status in 2016.
Table showing occupations with highest shares of unauthorized immigrant workers in 2016.
Table showing detailed industries with highest shares of unauthorized immigrant workers in 2016.
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Table of Contents

  1. U.S. Unauthorized Immigrant Total Dips to Lowest Level in a Decade
  2. 1. Unauthorized immigrants became a smaller share of U.S. foreign-born population
  3. 2. Unauthorized immigrants are more likely to be long-term residents
  4. 3. Most unauthorized immigrants live with family members
  5. 4. Unauthorized immigrant workforce is smaller, but with more women
  6. 5. Numbers fall in U.S. states with the largest unauthorized immigrant populations
  7. Acknowledgments
  8. Methodology
  9. Appendix A: References
  10. Appendix B: Additional maps
  11. Appendix C: Additional tables