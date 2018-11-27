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U.S. Unauthorized Immigrant Total Dips to Lowest Level in a Decade

Acknowledgments

By and
Table of Contents
  1. U.S. Unauthorized Immigrant Total Dips to Lowest Level in a Decade
  2. 1. Unauthorized immigrants became a smaller share of U.S. foreign-born population
  3. 2. Unauthorized immigrants are more likely to be long-term residents
  4. 3. Most unauthorized immigrants live with family members
  5. 4. Unauthorized immigrant workforce is smaller, but with more women
  6. 5. Numbers fall in U.S. states with the largest unauthorized immigrant populations
  7. Acknowledgments
  8. Methodology
  9. Appendix A: References
  10. Appendix B: Additional maps
  11. Appendix C: Additional tables

This report was written by Jeffrey S. Passel, senior demographer; and D’Vera Cohn, senior writer/editor. Editorial guidance was provided by James Bell, vice president for global strategy, and Mark Hugo Lopez, director of global migration and demography. Ana Gonzalez-Barrera, senior researcher, provided analysis of Mexican government data about returned migrants.

Charts and tables for the report were produced by research assistants Abby Budiman and Jynnah Radford. Radford also updated several blog posts that use data from this report. Maps and digital images were produced by Michael Keegan, senior graphics designer. The report was number-checked by Budiman; the graphics were checked by intern Luis Noe-Bustamante. Ariana Rodriguez-Gitler, digital producer, assisted with formatting and production of the report and a related interactive graphic; Danielle Alberti, web developer, built the interactive graphic; and Antonio Flores, research assistant, number-checked the graphic. Marcia Kramer copyedited the report.

Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/pewresearch-org/hispanic.

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Table of Contents

  1. U.S. Unauthorized Immigrant Total Dips to Lowest Level in a Decade
  2. 1. Unauthorized immigrants became a smaller share of U.S. foreign-born population
  3. 2. Unauthorized immigrants are more likely to be long-term residents
  4. 3. Most unauthorized immigrants live with family members
  5. 4. Unauthorized immigrant workforce is smaller, but with more women
  6. 5. Numbers fall in U.S. states with the largest unauthorized immigrant populations
  7. Acknowledgments
  8. Methodology
  9. Appendix A: References
  10. Appendix B: Additional maps
  11. Appendix C: Additional tables