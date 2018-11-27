Acknowledgments

This report was written by Jeffrey S. Passel, senior demographer; and D’Vera Cohn, senior writer/editor. Editorial guidance was provided by James Bell, vice president for global strategy, and Mark Hugo Lopez, director of global migration and demography. Ana Gonzalez-Barrera, senior researcher, provided analysis of Mexican government data about returned migrants.

Charts and tables for the report were produced by research assistants Abby Budiman and Jynnah Radford. Radford also updated several blog posts that use data from this report. Maps and digital images were produced by Michael Keegan, senior graphics designer. The report was number-checked by Budiman; the graphics were checked by intern Luis Noe-Bustamante. Ariana Rodriguez-Gitler, digital producer, assisted with formatting and production of the report and a related interactive graphic; Danielle Alberti, web developer, built the interactive graphic; and Antonio Flores, research assistant, number-checked the graphic. Marcia Kramer copyedited the report.

Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/pewresearch-org/hispanic.