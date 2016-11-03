Report | November 3, 2016 Size of U.S. Unauthorized Immigrant Workforce Stable After the Great Recession Appendix D: Detailed tables X Facebook Threads LinkedIn WhatsApp Mail Add Us On Google By Jeffrey S. Passel and D’Vera Cohn Table of Contents Size of U.S. Unauthorized Immigrant Workforce Stable After the Great Recession 1. Industries of unauthorized immigrant workers 2. Occupations of unauthorized immigrant workers Acknowledgments Methodology Appendix A: References Appendix B: Additional Charts Appendix C: Additional map Appendix D: Detailed tables ← Prev Page 1…456789 Next Page → Report PDFU.S. unauthorized immigration population estimatesUnauthorized immigrant population trends for states, birth countries and regions