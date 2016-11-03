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Size of U.S. Unauthorized Immigrant Workforce Stable After the Great Recession

Appendix D: Detailed tables

By and
Table of Contents
  1. Size of U.S. Unauthorized Immigrant Workforce Stable After the Great Recession
  2. 1. Industries of unauthorized immigrant workers
  3. 2. Occupations of unauthorized immigrant workers
  4. Acknowledgments
  5. Methodology
  6. Appendix A: References
  7. Appendix B: Additional Charts
  8. Appendix C: Additional map
  9. Appendix D: Detailed tables

Major occupation groups, by nativity and status, 2014

Major industry groups, by nativity and status, 2014

Estimates of unauthorized immigrants in the total population, labor force and foreign-born population, by state, 2014

 

Estimates of unauthorized immigrants in the total population, labor force and foreign-born population, by state, 2014, continued

Detailed occupations with highest shares of unauthorized immigrant workers, 2014

Detailed industries with highest shares of unauthorized immigrant workers, 2014

Top occupations for unauthorized immigrants by state, 2014

 

 

Occupations with highest shares of unauthorized immigrant workers by state, 2014

 

Occupations with highest shares of unauthorized immigrant workers by state, 2014, continued

Top industries for unauthorized immigrants by state, 2014

 

Top industries for unauthorized immigrants by state, 2014, continued

 

Industries with highest shares of unauthorized immigrant workers by state, 2014

 

Industries with highest shares of unauthorized immigrant workers by state, 2014, continued

 

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Table of Contents

  1. Size of U.S. Unauthorized Immigrant Workforce Stable After the Great Recession
  2. 1. Industries of unauthorized immigrant workers
  3. 2. Occupations of unauthorized immigrant workers
  4. Acknowledgments
  5. Methodology
  6. Appendix A: References
  7. Appendix B: Additional Charts
  8. Appendix C: Additional map
  9. Appendix D: Detailed tables