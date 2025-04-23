Trump’s Job Rating Drops, Key Policies Draw Majority Disapproval as He Nears 100 Days

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House on April 3, 2025. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

How we did this Pew Research Center conducted this study to understand how Americans view President Donald Trump and the recent actions his administration has taken on key issues. For this analysis, we surveyed 3,589 adults from April 7 to April 13, 2025. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP), a group of people recruited through national, random sampling of residential addresses who have agreed to take surveys regularly. This kind of recruitment gives nearly all U.S. adults a chance of selection. Interviews were conducted either online or by telephone with a live interviewer. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other factors. Read more about the ATP’s methodology. Here are the questions used for this report, the topline and the survey methodology.

With President Donald Trump’s second term approaching its 100-day mark, 40% of Americans approve of how he’s handling the job – a decline of 7 percentage points from February.

And, even as Trump continues to receive high marks from his strongest supporters, several of his key policy actions are viewed more negatively than positively by the public:

59% of Americans disapprove of the administration’s tariff increases, while 39% approve.

55% disapprove of the cuts the administration is making to federal departments and agencies, while 44% approve.

Trump’s use of executive authority also comes in for criticism: 51% of U.S. adults say he is setting too much policy via executive order. Far smaller shares say he is doing about the right amount (27%) or too little (5%) through executive orders.

Note: This survey was conducted after Trump’s April 2 announcement of sweeping new tariffs on nearly all U.S. trading partners, which triggered several days of volatility in U.S. and global stock markets. The survey was in the field on April 9 when Trump paused tariffs on most countries but levied higher rates on China. Americans’ opinions (including those about the economy and tariffs) were largely unchanged throughout the April 7-13 field period.

With many of the administration’s actions facing legal challenges in federal courts, there is widespread – largely bipartisan – sentiment that the administration would have to end an action if a federal court deemed it illegal.

78% say the Trump administration should have to follow a federal court’s ruling, rising to 88% if the Supreme Court were to issue the ruling.

91% of Democrats and 65% of Republicans say the administration would need to stop an action if a federal court ruled it illegal, rising to 95% of Democrats and 82% of Republicans for a Supreme Court ruling.

However, the latest national survey by Pew Research Center, conducted April 7-13 among 3,589 adults, finds much wider partisan differences in evaluations of Trump’s overall job performance and some key policies.

Seven-in-ten or more Republicans and Republican-leaning independents approve of:

Trump’s job performance (75%)

The administration’s cuts to government (78%)

Increased tariffs (70%)

Ending diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies in the federal government (78%)

By comparison, even wider majorities of Democrats and Democratic leaners disapprove of:

Trump’s job performance (93%)

The administration’s cuts to government (89%)

Increased tariffs (90%)

Ending DEI policies in the federal government (86%)

Trump’s job rating compared with his first term and his predecessors

Trump’s current approval rating of 40% is on par with his rating at this point in his first term. It remains lower than other recent presidents’ approval ratings in the early months of their presidencies.

Among Trump’s predecessors dating back to Ronald Reagan, the only other leader who did not enjoy majority approval at his 100-day mark is Bill Clinton (49% approval in April 1993).

In April 2021, Joe Biden’s job approval rating stood at 59% – though it would drop substantially to 44% by September of that year.

In their own words: How Americans view the first months of Trump’s presidency

Asked to describe what they like most – and least – about the administration’s actions so far, similar topics come up in both questions, though to different degrees.

Immigration actions

Trump’s immigration actions top the list of what Americans say they like most about the administration: 20% point to immigration, including 7% who specifically mention Trump’s deportation actions. But immigration actions, including deportations, also are cited by 11% of Americans as the thing they like least about the administration.

Approach to governing

About two-in-ten Americans (22%) describe an aspect of Trump’s governing approach as what they like least about the administration. This includes mentions of “carelessness” (3%), Cabinet and other staffing picks (2%), perceived targeting of law firms and universities (2%), and terms like “authoritarian” or “dictator” (3%). Conversely, 11% of Americans cite his “keeping promises” or “getting things done” as what they like most.

Tariffs and cuts to government

Tariffs and trade policy (15%) and government cuts (11%) are both mentioned by at least one-in-ten Americans as actions they like least. But these are also volunteered by sizable shares (6% and 9%, respectively) as aspects of Trump’s presidency they like most.

Views of cuts to the federal government

As the administration continues to plan and implement large-scale reductions across federal agencies, 59% of Americans say it is being “too careless” in how it makes these cuts. And the public is more likely to see the cuts having negative, rather than positive, effects.

51% say the cuts will make the government run worse, while 36% say they will make the government run better.

48% expect the cuts will cost Americans money in the long run. Fewer (41%) say the cuts will save money.

Other key findings

The public’s economic outlook has turned more negative. While current overall economic evaluations are unchanged from February, Americans are now more likely to say the economy will be worse a year from now (45% now, up from 37% then).

Confidence in Trump’s handling of the economy – long a relative strength – has declined. Today, 45% express confidence in Trump to make good decisions about the economy, his lowest rating on this measure in Pew Research Center surveys dating back to 2019. Still, Trump’s economic rating remains higher than Biden’s was throughout his presidency. About half (48%) express confidence in Trump on immigration – his highest-rated issue.

Half of Americans say Trump’s policies are weakening U.S. standing in the world compared with Biden’s policies. About four-in-ten (38%) say Trump’s policies are putting the U.S. in a stronger position internationally. Views of the impact of Trump’s policies on the economy are nearly identical.

The GOP is viewed more favorably than the Democratic Party, a shift from recent years. Views of the Republican Party have trended more positive over the last year, and 43% now have a favorable view. Views of the Democratic Party are little changed over the last few years, with 38% now expressing a favorable view.

