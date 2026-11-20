Race & Ethnicity
A monthly digest of the Center’s latest research on race and ethnicity · Subscribe ↗
The Dating Attitudes of Single Black Adults
Black adults are more likely than other U.S. adults to be single (42% vs. 29%). About half of Black singles say they’re currently looking for a relationship or casual dates, though that share is higher among men than women.
Majorities of both Black men and women looking for a romantic relationship say it’s important for a good spouse or partner to be caring and compassionate, romantic, to help with household chores, and to believe in God.
- Also read: Many Black Adults Say Close Relationships Influence Their Views About Being a Black Man or Woman
- More from this survey: For Many Black Americans, Family Extends Beyond Birth and Legal Ties
- This is the second report in a series from our National Survey of Black Americans. Earlier this year we published a report exploring family which, for many Black Americans, extends beyond birth and legal ties.
Everyday Americans: Asians in the U.S. Today
Our new book, Everyday Americans, co-published with Third State Books, offers a uniquely in-depth portrait of Asians in the U.S. based on findings from our landmark study. Why did we write it?
Now 24 million strong, this group is the fastest growing racial and ethnic group in the United States, and the only group that is majority immigrants or children of immigrants.
We heard about a wide variety of challenges Asian Americans face, such as linguistic diversity, hidden heritage and circumstances at odds with the model-minority stereotype. And these challenges aren’t universal for all Asians in the U.S. Your experience likely differs depending on your origin country. The book, which features interviews with prominent members of the community, such as actress and director Joan Chen, Billboard’s Mike Van and Poshmark’s founder and former CEO Manish Chandra, along with every day individuals that participated in various parts of the Center’s project, offers one of the most in-depth portraits available of Asian America.
Stay tuned for post-election analysis from the Center, but in the meantime, here are a few interesting pieces from our portfolio:
The U.S. Electorate’s Changing Racial and Ethnic Makeup
How Latino Voters Are Experiencing the 2026 Midterm Elections
Media mentions
They Made History as ‘Firsts.’ That’s Not What They Ran On.
New York Times
There’s no shame in the no sabo game
The De Los Podcast
Everyday Americans: New book offers in-depth view of Asian Americans’ experience in the U.S.
NBC News NOW
From our research
The estimated size of the Middle Eastern or North African population in the U.S. depending on what factors are taken into account.