Our new book, Everyday Americans, co-published with Third State Books, offers a uniquely in-depth portrait of Asians in the U.S. based on findings from our landmark study. Why did we write it?

Now 24 million strong, this group is the fastest growing racial and ethnic group in the United States, and the only group that is majority immigrants or children of immigrants.

We heard about a wide variety of challenges Asian Americans face, such as linguistic diversity, hidden heritage and circumstances at odds with the model-minority stereotype. And these challenges aren’t universal for all Asians in the U.S. Your experience likely differs depending on your origin country. The book, which features interviews with prominent members of the community, such as actress and director Joan Chen, Billboard’s Mike Van and Poshmark’s founder and former CEO Manish Chandra, along with every day individuals that participated in various parts of the Center’s project, offers one of the most in-depth portraits available of Asian America.