Internet, Science & Tech
A monthly digest of the Center’s latest research on how the internet, science and technology are impacting society · Subscribe ↗
From diagnoses to treatments, why Americans use AI chatbots for health
Americans use chatbots for a host of health-related reasons, from helping make diagnoses on their own to learning more about information they may have gotten from a doctor. Nearly all chatbot health users find this AI information helpful.
How much of the internet is written with AI?
In a random sample of 10,000 webpages collected in July 2026, one-in-ten show signs of being written or substantially edited by AI. This is part of an upward trend that began in late 2022, when ChatGPT was first released.
Young adults in the U.S. are increasingly wary of AI, concerned it will take jobs
About half of Americans say they’re more concerned than excited about the increased use of AI in daily life, and young adults’ concern is rising.
Americans’ use of social media for health information differs by race and ethnicity
Hispanic, Black and Asian adults are more likely than White adults to get health information from social media and from health and wellness influencers.
Fewer Americans use cash today than a decade ago, but many still carry it
Today, 42% of U.S. adults say they don’t use cash for any purchases in a typical week. This is up from 24% in 2015 and is especially true among higher-income Americans. Still, 46% of Americans say they carry cash on them at least most of the time.
Media mentions
AI optimism fades among young adults
Axios
Most young Americans are more concerned about AI than excited, Pew survey finds
Forbes
Americans want to know when their healthcare providers use AI
CNET
A third of web pages published since ChatGPT launched were written by AI, study finds
TechCrunch
From our research
The share of Americans who say they use cash to pay for all or almost all of their purchases in a typical week.