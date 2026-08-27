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Why Americans use AI chatbots for health

Internet, Science & Tech

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Media mentions

AI optimism fades among young adults
Axios

Most young Americans are more concerned about AI than excited, Pew survey finds
Forbes

Americans want to know when their healthcare providers use AI
CNET

A third of web pages published since ChatGPT launched were written by AI, study finds
TechCrunch

From our research

12%

The share of Americans who say they use cash to pay for all or almost all of their purchases in a typical week.

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