Why Americans use AI chatbots for health

Internet, Science & Tech

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Media mentions

AI optimism fades among young adults

Axios

Most young Americans are more concerned about AI than excited, Pew survey finds

Forbes

Americans want to know when their healthcare providers use AI

CNET

A third of web pages published since ChatGPT launched were written by AI, study finds

TechCrunch

From our research