How Parents Manage Screen Time for Kids

Acknowledgments

By , , and

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/internet.

Primary researchers

Colleen McClain, Senior Researcher
Olivia Sidoti, Research Analyst
Michelle Faverio, Research Associate          
Suvi Lama, Former Research Intern

Research team        

Monica Anderson, Director, Internet and Technology Research   
Jeffrey Gottfried, Associate Director, Internet and Technology Research 
Eugenie Park, Research Assistant    
William Bishop, Research Associate 

Editorial and graphic design

Mia Hennen, Editorial Assistant
Kaitlyn Radde, Associate Information Graphics Designer

Communications and web publishing

Haley Nolan, Communications Manager
Maya Pottiger, Communications Associate
Sara Atske, Digital Producer

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of Pew Research Center’s methodology team: Andrew Mercer, Courtney Kennedy, Scott Keeter, Ashley Amaya, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Anna Brown, Arnold Lau and Dana Popky. This project also benefited from feedback from Center staff members Katerina Eva Matsa, Jonathan Evans, Luona Lin, Rachel Minkin and David Kent.

The Center gained invaluable advice from the guidance of four advisers: Jason Linden, National Board Certified Teacher; Mary Madden, Adjunct Faculty, Communication, Culture & Technology (CCT) program, Georgetown University; Desmond Upton Patton, Ph.D., M.S.W., Penn Integrates Knowledge (PIK) University Professor, University of Pennsylvania; and Jenny Radesky, M.D., Associate Professor of Pediatrics, University of Michigan Medical School. The feedback shared for this project is solely that of the individuals and does not express the views, policies or positions of their respective employers.

