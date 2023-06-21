Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

As AI Spreads, Experts Predict the Best and Worst Changes in Digital Life by 2035

Acknowledgments

By and

We are extremely thankful for the contributions of the people who participated in this canvassing.

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/pewresearch-org/internet.

Primary researchers

Janna Anderson, Director, Elon University’s Imagining the Internet Center                    
Lee Rainie, Director, Internet and Technology Research                           

Editorial and graphic design

Peter Bell, Design Director
Rebecca Leppert, Editorial Assistant

Communications and web publishing

Sara Atske, Associate Digital Producer
Kelsey Beveridge, Communications Associate

