Acknowledgments

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/pewresearch-org/internet and pewresearch.org/pewresearch-org/science.
Primary researchers
Cary Funk, Director, Science and Society Research
Lee Rainie, Director, Internet and Technology Research
Monica Anderson, Associate Director
Alec Tyson, Associate Director
Michelle Faverio, Research Analyst
Risa Gelles-Watnick, Research Assistant
Brian Kennedy, Senior Researcher
Colleen McClain, Research Associate
Andrew Perrin, Research Analyst
Emily Saks, Research Assistant
Alison Spencer, Research Assistant
Emily A. Vogels, Research Associate
Editorial and graphic design
Margaret Porteus, Information Graphics Designer
David Kent, Senior Copy Editor
Communications and web publishing
Haley Nolan, Communications Associate
Kelsey Beveridge, Communications Associate
Sara Atske, Associate Digital Producer
Reem Nadeem, Associate Digital Producer
In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of Pew Research Center’s methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Nick Bertoni, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Nick Hatley, Ashley Amaya and Arnold Lau. While developing the questionnaire, the Center benefited from a series of research talks and conversations with experts in artificial intelligence and human enhancement: Arthur Caplan, Drs. William F. and Virginia Connolly Mitty Professor of Bioethics, New York University; Deep Ganguli, former director of research, Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence; Josh Bongard, Professor of Computer Science, University of Vermont; Leia Stirling, Associate Professor of Industrial and Operations Engineering, University of Michigan; S. Matthew Liao, Arthur Zitrin Professor of Bioethics, New York University; Meredith Whittaker, co-founder of the AI Now Institute and Minderoo Research Professor of Technology, Culture and Society, New York University; Nicol Turner Lee, Director of Technology Innovation, Brookings Institution; C. Raymond Perrault, Distinguished Computer Scientist at SRI International; and Rob Reich, Associate Director of Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence and Professor of Political Science, Stanford.