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Most Americans Accept Genetic Engineering of Animals That Benefits Human Health, but Many Oppose Other Uses

Acknowledgments

By and
Table of Contents
  1. Most Americans Accept Genetic Engineering of Animals That Benefits Human Health, but Many Oppose Other Uses
  2. Methodology
  3. Acknowledgments

This report is made possible by The Pew Charitable Trusts. This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at: pewresearch.org/pewresearch-org/science.

Primary research team

Cary Funk, Director, Science and Society Research Brian Kennedy, Research Associate Meg Hefferon, Research Assistant Mark Strauss, Writer/Editor Isadora Milanez, Research intern

Editorial and graphic design

Mark Strauss, Writer/Editor David Kent, Copy Editor Margaret Porteus, Information Graphics Designer

Communications and web publishing

Haley Nolan, Communications Assistant Sara Atske, Assistant Digital Producer

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Table of Contents

  1. Most Americans Accept Genetic Engineering of Animals That Benefits Human Health, but Many Oppose Other Uses
  2. Methodology
  3. Acknowledgments