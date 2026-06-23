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Trump Gets Negative Reviews Internationally as Fewer Say U.S. Is a Reliable Partner

Appendix C: 2026 Global Attitudes Survey fieldwork timeline

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Table of Contents
  1. Trump Gets Negative Reviews Internationally as Fewer Say U.S. Is a Reliable Partner
  2. How do views of Trump compare with other global leaders?
  3. Comparing how Americans and others around the world view the United States’ global role
  4. European views of Trump and the U.S. are especially negative
  5. In middle-income nations, most say the U.S. interferes in other countries’ affairs
  6. Appendix A: Detailed tables
  7. Appendix B: Classifying European political parties
  8. Appendix C: 2026 Global Attitudes Survey fieldwork timeline
  9. Acknowledgments
  10. Methodology
A bar chart showing Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey fieldwork timeline
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Table of Contents

  1. Trump Gets Negative Reviews Internationally as Fewer Say U.S. Is a Reliable Partner
  2. How do views of Trump compare with other global leaders?
  3. Comparing how Americans and others around the world view the United States’ global role
  4. European views of Trump and the U.S. are especially negative
  5. In middle-income nations, most say the U.S. interferes in other countries’ affairs
  6. Appendix A: Detailed tables
  7. Appendix B: Classifying European political parties
  8. Appendix C: 2026 Global Attitudes Survey fieldwork timeline
  9. Acknowledgments
  10. Methodology